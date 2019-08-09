INVESTOR ALERT - Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cardinal Health, Inc. (“Cardinal Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAH) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cardinal Health securities between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cah.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements by stating that Cordis Corp., a medical device manufacturer that Cardinal Health acquired in March 2015, would benefit from its advanced inventory management and supply chain information technology solutions. The complaint also alleges that Defendants misleadingly represented that Cardinal Health properly “reserve[d] for inventory obsolescence” and that “[i]nventories presented in the consolidated balance sheets [were] net of reserves for excess and obsolete inventory.”

If you suffered a loss in Cardinal Health you have until September 30, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.

