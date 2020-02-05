Log in
INVESTOR ALERT - Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 10, 2020

02/05/2020 | 10:01am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Correvio Pharma Corp. (“Correvio” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: CORV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Correvio securities between October 23, 2018 and December 5, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/corv.        

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the data supporting the Resubmitted New Drug Application ("NDA") for Brinavess did not minimize the significant health and safety issues observed in connection with the drug's original NDA; (2) the foregoing substantially diminished the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would approve the Resubmitted NDA; and (3) as a result, Correvio's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/corv or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Correvio you have until February 10, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
