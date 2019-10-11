Log in
INVESTOR ALERT - Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: November 29, 2019

10/11/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Covetrus, Inc. (“Covetrus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVET) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Covetrus securities between February 8, 2019 and August 12, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cvet.      

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) overstated Covetrus' capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (2) understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein's Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (3) understated Covetrus' separation costs from Henry Schein; (4) understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company's separation from Henry Schein; and (5) as a result, Covetrus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cvet or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Covetrus you have until November 29, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
