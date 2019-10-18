Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT - Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: November 29, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Covetrus, Inc. (“Covetrus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVET) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Covetrus securities between February 8, 2019 and August 12, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cvet.      

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) overstated Covetrus' capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (2) understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein's Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (3) understated Covetrus' separation costs from Henry Schein; (4) understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company's separation from Henry Schein; and (5) as a result, Covetrus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. 

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site:  www.bgandg.com/cvet or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Covetrus you have until November 29, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:20pHIGHPOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:20pFVCBANKCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:20pADTRAN : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ADTRAN, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ADTN
BU
03:19pDollar weak as Brexit deal boosts euro, sterling
RE
03:19pPIEDMONT NATURAL GAS : bills to decrease for customers in the Carolinas
PR
03:19pWEISSLAW LLP : Capital One Financial Corporation is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
GL
03:19pAerojet Rocketdyne and Firefly Aerospace to Provide Flexible Access to Space
GL
03:17pBOEING : FAA confronts Boeing over internal messages revealing flaws
AQ
03:16pADVANCED DRAINAGE : Columbus-based plastic pipe maker seeing benefits ...
PU
03:16pCOHERENT : New Ultrafast Laser Broadens Horizens for Multiphoton Imaging
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
2UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
3RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million
5SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group