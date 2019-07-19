Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT - Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 9, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Helius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSDT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Helius securities from November 9, 2017 and April 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site:  www.bgandg.com/hsdt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On January 25, 2019, Helius said that it had received a request for additional data and information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) related to the its request for de novo classification and 510(k) clearance of its Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) device. Following this news, Helius stock dropped $0.48 per share, or roughly 6%, to close at $7.13 on January 25, 2019.

On April 10, 2019, Helius disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had declined the Company’s request for De Novo classification and clearance of its Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator device.  The FDA stated that it lacked sufficient data to determine the relative contributions of the device and physical therapy in clinical studies.  Following this news, Helius stock dropped $4.11 per share, or more than 66%, to close at $2.10 on April 10, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) that the clinical study on the use of PoNS did not produce statistically significant results regarding the effectiveness of the treatment; (2) that, as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company’s application for regulatory clearance; (3) that, as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of PoNS; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hsdt or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Helius you have until September 9, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pAIRBUS : mimics nature with 'Bird of Prey' concept plane
RE
03:49pZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY : Confusion builds over U.S. ban on Chinese surveillance technology
RE
03:46pSANDERSON FARMS, INC. : Names Sonia Pérez to Board of Directors
BU
03:45pACASTI PHARMA : Sc 13g
PU
03:45pJ C PENNEY : July 19, 2019 – J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Provides Statement on Strategic Advisors
PU
03:45pCIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
03:45pBIONIK LABORATORIES CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41p1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jul 19
DJ
03:35pESTABLISHMENT LABS : certified as Carbon Neutral by the Government of Costa Rica
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3F-SECURE OYJ : F SECURE OYJ : Secure Hal Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2019
4BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
5PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group