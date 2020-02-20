Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT - Qudian Inc. (QD) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses Exceeding $1 Million of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 23, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 10:01am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or the Company”) (NYSE: QD) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Qudian securities between December 13, 2018 through January 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/qd.          

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) regulatory developments in China threatened to negatively impact Qudian’s fiscal full year 2019 ("FY19") financial results; (2) Qudian’s business was unprepared to mitigate the risks associated with these regulatory changes; (3) as a result, Qudian’s loan portfolio was plagued by growing delinquency rates; (4) all of the foregoing made Qudian’s repeated assertions concerning its FY19 financial guidance unrealistic; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/qd or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Qudian you have until March 23, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:12aJAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
10:12aHBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
PR
10:12aExperts at Infiniti Research Provide Strategic Growth Insights for International Chemical Companies in China on Their Latest Blog
BU
10:11aDERMIRA : SEC Filing - S-8 POS
PU
10:11aPOST : Premier Protein® Launches Protein Shakes with Oats, Ma...
PU
10:11aCPI COMPUTER PERIPHERALS INTERNATIONAL : Announcement 1268/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
10:11aUnion Home Mortgage Becomes First Official Mortgage Partner of the Cleveland Indians
BU
10:10aAnglo American Discloses All Mine Deaths in Industry Shift
DJ
10:09aHubzu Identifies Top 25 Markets for REO Fix-and-Flip Properties
GL
10:08aROYAL MAIL : proposes new pay deal to appease largest union
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes
3FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
4SWISS RE : SWISS RE : 2019 Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group