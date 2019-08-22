Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT - Valaris plc (VAL) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 (PR Newswire)--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Valaris plc ("Valaris" or "the Company") (NYSE: VAL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Valaris securities between April 11, 2019 and July 31, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/val.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Valaris was plagued by a weak ultra-deepwater segment, massive cash usage, and significant negative cash flow; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Valaris's second quarter 2019 results; (3) the merger leading to Valaris's establishment could not deliver on its touted benefits; and (4) as a result, Valaris's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/val or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Valaris you have until October 21, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert---valaris-plc-val---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-october-21-2019-300905919.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pOVERSTOCK COM : CEO resigns after 'Deep State' comments roil stock
AQ
03:40pSERENT CAPITAL : Invests in Davisware, a Leading Field Services ERP Software Company
BU
03:39pOPTRUST : Appoints Peter Lindley as CEO
PR
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 22
DJ
03:33pNEWS CORP DEVELOPING 'KNEWZ.COM' SERVICE TO TAKE ON GOOGLE NEWS : Wsj
RE
03:33pBANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pINTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pIn the Midst of Hardware Hacking Wave, ERI Offers to Help New Yorkers Breathe Easier
BU
03:31pUS Farms Paying the Cost of Retaliatory Tariffs
PR
03:31pKB HOME : Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group