INVESTOR ALERT - Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Zynerba" or the "Company") (ZYNE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Zynerba securities between March 11, 2019, and September 17, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zygel was proving unsafe and not well-tolerated in the BELIEVE 1 Trial; (2) the foregoing created a foreseeable, heightened risk that Zynerba would fail to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for commercializing Zygel for the treatment of DEE in children and adolescents; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On September 18, 2019, during pre-market hours, Zynerba issued a press release announcing results from the BELIEVE 1 Trial evaluating topical gel Zygel in children and adolescents with DEE (the "September 2019 Press Release"). While Zynerba asserted that Zygel was well-tolerated in the September 2019 Press Release, it also disclosed that, among patients enrolled in the BELIEVE 1 Trial, the rate of treatment emergent adverse events ("TEAEs") was 96%, the rate of treatment related adverse events ("TRAEs") was 60%, and there were ten patients who reported serious adverse events ("SAEs"), of which, "two SAEs (lower respiratory tract infection and status epilepticus) were determined to be possibly related to treatment." Following this news, Zynerba's stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 21.77%, to close at $8.84 per share on September 18, 2019.

