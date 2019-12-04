INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Aurora Cannabis, Inc., and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals of Filing Deadlines

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of ACB and ZYNE. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)

CLASS PERIOD: 09/11/2019 - 11/14/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: January 21, 2020

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Aurora's revenue would decline in its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ended September 30, 2019; (2) the Company would halt construction on its Aurora Nordic 2 and Aurora Sun facilities; and (3) due to the foregoing, defendants' statements about Aurora's receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE)

CLASS PERIOD: 03/11/2019-09/17/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 23, 2019

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Zygel was proving unsafe and not well-tolerated in the BELIEVE 1 Trial; (ii) the foregoing created a foreseeable, heightened risk that Zynerba would fail to secure the necessary regulatory approvals for commercializing Zygel for the treatment of DEE in children and adolescents; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

