INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in ECOR, CVET, and DBX of Filing Deadlines

11/07/2019 | 04:50pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of ECOR, CVET, and DBX. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member. 

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

electroCore (NASDAQ: ECOR)
CLASS PERIOD: 06/19/2018-09/25/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 25, 2019

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company’s lead product, gammaCore, did not enjoy any advantages over other acute treatments for migraines and episodic cluster headaches; (ii) that, as a result, doctors and patients were unlikely to adopt gammaCore over existing treatments; (iii) that the Company’s voucher program was not effective to increase adoption of gammaCore; (iv) that the Company lacked sufficient resources to successfully commercialize gammaCore; (v) that the Company’s business plan and strategy was not sustainable because electroCore lacked sufficient revenue to be profitable; (vi) that the Company’s product registry and efforts were ineffective to initiate reimbursement policies by commercial payors for gammaCore; (vii) that the lack of reimbursement would materially impact adoption and sales of gammaCore; (viii) that the Company lacked sufficient clinical data demonstrating that gammaCore was effective and safe for migraine prevention; (ix) that, as a result, the Company’s 510(k) submission for the use of gammaCore for migraine prevention was unlikely to be approved by the FDA; and (x) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the electroCore Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)
CLASS PERIOD: 02/08/2019-08/12/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 29, 2019

Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) they had overstated Covetrus capabilities with regard to inventory management and supply chain services; (ii) they had understated the costs of the integration of Henry Schein’s Animal Health Business and VFC, including the timing and nature of those costs; (iii) they had understated Covetrus separation costs from Henry Schein; and (iv) they had understated the impact on earnings from online competition and alternative distribution channels as well as the impact of the loss of a large customer in North America just prior to the Company’s separation from Henry Schein.

To get additional information about the Covetrus Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: December 3, 2019

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Dropbox had materially overstated its ability to monetize its user base; (2) Dropbox was facing worsening revenue trends that were negatively impacting the Company at the time of the IPO; (3) Dropbox was tracking below its internal revenue and monetization targets at the time of the IPO; and (4) as a result, defendants statements about Dropbox's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the Dropbox Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
