Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in NKTR and GVA of Filing Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 01:30pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of NKTR and GVA. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member. 

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)
CLASS PERIOD: 02/15/2019 - 08/08/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 18, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) that the Company did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (ii) as a result, batches of NKTR-214 were not produced consistently and differed meaningfully; (iii) clinical results from PIVOT-02 differed based on the batch of NKTR-214 used in the study; and (iv) as a result, the PIVOT-02 study did not produce statistically significant results to support a finding of clinical benefit.

To get additional information about the Nektar Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)
CLASS PERIOD: 10/26/2018-08/1/2019
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: October 15, 2019

Throughout the class period Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company had assumed certain risks in connection with its heavy civil joint venture projects bid between 2012 and 2014; (ii) there was an “untenable” imbalance of risk sharing between the Company and the joint venture project owners; (iii) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional project costs for its joint venture projects; (iv) the Company was reasonably likely to incur additional costs in connection with certain project disputes.

To get additional information about the GVA Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:47pSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON : Power being restored in Sierra Nevada after fire danger
AQ
01:47pGEORGIA POWER : encourages customers to review their current rate plan during continued summer heat wave
PR
01:46pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY)
PR
01:46pTHE WALT DISNEY COMPANY : Announces Pricing Information for Tender Offers by The Walt Disney Company : and 21st Century Fox America, Inc.
BU
01:43pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver as Oil Prices Slump
DJ
01:42pAT&T : and Local Nonprofits Team Up to Support Youth Mental Health
PU
01:42pAT&T : Find Out What Hispanic Heritage Month Means to AT&T
PU
01:42pWine Enthusiast Names Germany's Mosel Valley As A 2019 Wine Region of the Year Nominee
PR
01:41pCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : debuting Carne Asada steak option this week
AQ
01:38pTOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
5EAGLE EYE SOLUTIONS GROUP PLC : EAGLE EYE : Final Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group