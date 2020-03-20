Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR FILING DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Aarons Inc., MGP Ingredients Inc., and Becton Dickinson & Co., of Filing Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 06:12pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of AAN, MGPI, and BDX. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member. 

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Aarons Inc.,  (NYSE: AAN)
CLASS PERIOD: 03/02/2018 - 02/19/2020
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 28, 2020

Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (i) that Aaron’s had inadequate disclosure controls, procedures, and compliance measures; (ii) that, consequently, the operations of Aaron’s Progressive and AB segments were in violation of the FTC Act and/or relevant FTC regulations; (iii) that, consequently, Aaron’s earnings from those segments were partially derived from unlawful business practices and were thus unsustainable; (iv) the full extent of Aaron’s liability regarding the FTC’s investigation into its Progressive and AB segments, Aaron’s noncompliance with the FTC Act, and the likely negative consequences of all the foregoing on the Company’s financial results; and (v) that, as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the Aarons Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

MGP Ingredients Inc.  (NASDAQ: MGPI)
CLASS PERIOD: 02/27/2019 - 02/25/2020
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 28, 2020

Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (i) MGP had not completed any significant sales of its four-year-old aged-whiskey inventory; (ii) the Company had been unable to sell its aged whiskey at the price premium represented to investors; (iii) a glut of aged whiskey inventory and shifts in consumer behavior had lowered the value of the Company’s aged whiskey inventory and materially impaired its ability to negotiate significant sales on favorable contract terms’ and (iv) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s FY19 financial forecast lacked a reasonable basis and was materially misleading.

To get additional information about the MGPI Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Becton Dickinson & Company  (NYSE: BDX)
CLASS PERIOD: 11/05/2019 - 02/05/2020
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 27, 2020

Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (1) that certain of Becton’s Alaris infusion pumps experienced software errors and alarm prioritization issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was investing in remediation efforts to address these product issues, rather than a software upgrade to “make enhancements;” (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory delays in connection with the software remediation; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Becton was reasonably likely to recall certain of its Alaris infusion pumps; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the BDX Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:21pBurlington Stores, Inc. Provides COVID-19-Related Business Update
GL
07:20pFACEBOOK : Accused in Amended Lawsuit of Knowing Ad Audiences Were Inflated
DJ
07:17pL&T FINANCE : Disclosure of events under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries
PU
07:12pAMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks continue
RE
07:12pB3 BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO : 009-2020-VPC-External Communication
PU
07:12pACADEMICA VIRTUAL EDUCATION : Uses Innovative, Live Online Learning During COVID-19 School Closures
BU
07:10pCORONAVIRUS UPDATE : Knoll Pennsylvania Manufacturing Site to Temporarily Suspend Production
AQ
07:08pU.S. auto industry backs tax relief, delaying USMCA start after coronavirus
RE
07:08pMULLEN GROUP LTD. : Responds to COVID-19
AQ
07:07pBOEING : Announces Actions to Navigate COVID-19 Crisis
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks con..
2Industry Check Valves Market 2020-2024| Rising Developments in the Water and Wastewater Industry to Boost G..
3B2GOLD CORP. : B2GOLD CORP. : Files Form 40-F and Fekola Technical Report
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : COVID-19 restrictions affect additional Delta flying
5MOLSON COORS BREWING CO. : MOLSON COORS BREWING : pledges $1 million to support bartenders affected by COVID-1..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group