INVESTOR FILING DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Crown Castle International Corp., Tivity Health Inc., and Tupperware Brands Corp., of Filing Deadlines

Crown Castle International Corp., (NYSE:CCI)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/26/2018 - 02/26/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 27, 2020

Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (1) Crown Castle's internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle's financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle's net income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted funds from operations were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tivity Health Inc., (NASDAQ: TVTY)

CLASS PERIOD: 03/08/2019 - 02/19/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 27, 2020

Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (i) following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity Health’s Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (ii) the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity Health’s revenues; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE: TUP)

CLASS PERIOD: 01/30/2019 - 02/24/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 27, 2020

Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements about: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico’s accounting and liabilities; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

