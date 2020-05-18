INVESTOR FILING DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in DouYu International Holdings Limited, and HF Foods Group Inc., of Filing Deadlines

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of DOYU and HFFG. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU)

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 26, 2020

The Complaint alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

To get additional information about the DouYu Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG)

CLASS PERIOD: 08/23/2018-03/23/2020

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 28, 2020

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) HF Foods engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) HF Foods insiders and related parties were enriching themselves by misusing shareholder funds; (3) HF Foods was “gaming” the FTSE/Russell Index by masking the true number of shares free floating; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the HF Foods Shareholder Class Action contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

