INVESTOR FILING DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in Funko Inc., NMC Health PLC, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., of Filing Deadlines

04/22/2020 | 03:05pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of FNKO, NMHLY, and NCLH. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member. 

To discuss the cases below please contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd  (NYSE: NCLH)
CLASS PERIOD: 02/20/2020-03/12/2020
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2020

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Norwegian was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements regarding Norwegian's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To get additional information about the Norwegian Shareholder Class Action  or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

NMC Health PLC (OTC BB: NMHLY)
CLASS PERIOD: 03/13/2016-03/10/2020
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2020

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal controls and risk management; (2) the Company engaged in undisclosed and extensive related party and de facto related party transactions; (3) NMC's debts were significantly understated and obfuscated; (4) NMC's cash-on-hand figures were overstated; (5) NMC's principal shareholders were not accurately reporting or accounting their interests or stakes in the Company; (6) NMC did not review or know their principal shareholders interests or stakes in the Company; (7) consequently, the Company was not enforcing its Relationship Agreement with the principal shareholders; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To get additional information about the NMC Health Shareholder Class Action  or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)
CLASS PERIOD: 10/31/2019 - 03/05/2020
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 11, 2020

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Funko was experiencing lower than expected sales; (2) that, as a result, Funko was reasonably likely to incur a write down for slower moving inventory; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To get additional information about the Funko Shareholder Class Action  or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com  
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
