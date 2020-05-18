Log in
INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against E-House (China) Holdings Limited – EJ

05/18/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of E-House (China) Holdings Limited (NYSE: EJ): (i) during the period from April 15, 2016, until August 31, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”); or (ii) by way of, or as a result, of tendering their American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”) as part of the merger, regardless of when that tender occurred. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for E-House investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the E-House class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1849.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the merger was not fair or in the best interest of those investors not affiliated with the buyer group; (2) there were plans for post-merger transactions; (3) the projections in the proxies were not based on the best available information; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, prospects, and the merger, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages as a result of defendants’ wrongful scheme to take E-House private at less than fair value (with the goal of relisting it at a higher valuation), former ADR holders outside the buyer group have suffered harm under the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 9, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1849.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com



© GlobeNewswire 2020
