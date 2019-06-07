INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Indivior plc

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP reminds
investors of the upcoming deadline to move for appointment as lead
plaintiff in the class
action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise
acquired the securities of Indivior plc (“Indivior” or the
“Company”) (OTC BB: INVVY) between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019,
inclusive (the “Class Period”).
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Indivior securities during the
Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff
by no later than June 24, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative
party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the
litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be
affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead
plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your
counsel in the actions.
Indivior
investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek
appointment as lead plaintiff should click here or contact Sharon M.
Lee of Lieff Cabraser toll-free at 1-800-541-7358.
Indivior, incorporated and headquartered in the United Kingdom, together
with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells
buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid
dependence.
The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to
increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) the Company illegally
obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions
by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3)
Indivior would face felony charges as a consequence of the above
misconduct; and (4) due to the foregoing, defendants’ statements about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false
and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
On April 9, 2019, the United States Department of Justice filed an
indictment asserting criminal charges against Indivior related to the
Company’s conduct in the course of marketing Suboxone Film. The
indictment extensively detailed the fraudulent marketing scheme,
incorporating numerous examples of misconduct, including one count of
conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and health care fraud, one count of
health care fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and twenty-two counts of
wire fraud. On this news, the price of Indivior American Depositary
Receipts (“ADR”) dropped $4.48, 66.1% from the previous closing price of
$6.78, to close at $2.30 per ADR on April 10, 2019, on extremely
elevated trading volume.
