Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVICTUS ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF TREVOR DIXON TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 12:03pm EST

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) announces that Trevor Dixon is returning to the Board of Directors of the Company, his health issues having been resolved, effective today.  Mr. Dixon thanks Brenda Dixon for being his alternate Director while he was on medical leave.   Ms. Dixon continues her position as a Director and Quality Assurance Person of Acreage Pharms Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

For more information, please visit www.invictus-md.com.

Marc Ripa
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Investor Relations 1-844-800-6086
E-Mail: connect@invictus-md.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company’s medical clients and retail customers. The Company’s integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and sales to provinces.

To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint with two cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act, which replaced the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations in Canada. Invictus’ wholly-owned subsidiary Acreage Pharms Ltd.’s (“Acreage”) Phase I and Phase II facilities are in full production. Acreage is awaiting the amendment to their license from Health Canada to include the Phase III facility. AB Laboratories Inc., a company which is a 50% owned subsidiary of Invictus has completed its Phase II expansion and received its amended license from Health Canada. Another of Invictus’ wholly owned subsidiaries, 2015059 Alberta Ltd. (dba Leaf Wise), continues to connect medical clients to physicians for medical cannabis and to Invictus’ fully licensed cannabis producers under the Cannabis Act. Invictus is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value by continuing to develop Invictus’ Canadian production of medical and recreational cannabis products. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

Kathy Love
Invictus 
kathy@invictus-md.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:21pBOSE HEADPHONES & SPEAKERS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Bose 700, QuietComfort, SoundSport & SoundLink Deals Listed by Consumer Articles
BU
12:21pBest iPhone XR Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Reviewed by Spending Lab
BU
12:20pIMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY : Reports On Status Of Financing
PU
12:20pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : Share buyback from November 25 until November 29, 2019 (included)
PU
12:20pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Continues to Intersect Multiple Broad Interval of Silver Mineralization at Silver Sand Project, Bolivia
PU
12:20pALYI - Alternet Systems Hemp Electric Vehicle Developments Remain Center Stage
NE
12:19pX FINANCIAL Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating X Financial on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
12:17pMASTERCARD : BMO Harris Bank announces availability of True Name(TM) feature for Mastercard debit cardholders
AQ
12:17pU.S.-China trade deal possible before end of year - White House adviser
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group