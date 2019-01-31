INVISTA : Completes Sale of Apparel & Advanced Textiles Business

INVISTA has completed the previously announced sale of its Apparel &
Advanced Textiles business to an affiliate of Shandong Ruyi Investment
Holding.
The transaction includes:
-
The Apparel & Advanced Textiles business’s portfolio of
apparel-focused fibers and brands, including LYCRA® fiber, LYCRA
HyFit® fiber, COOLMAX® fiber, THERMOLITE® fiber and insulation,
ELASPAN® fiber, SUPPLEX® fiber and TACTEL® fiber products
-
TERATHANE® polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG), 1,4 butanediol
(BDO), and tetrahydrofuran (THF) production assets
-
Related manufacturing assets, research and development centers, and
sales offices around the globe
-
Associated technical, operations, commercial and administrative staff
(approximately 3,000 employees globally)
INVISTA retains ownership of its nylon, polyester, polyols and licensing
businesses and related brands. This includes INVISTA’s world-leading
nylon 6,6 intermediates business, its global nylon polymer and fiber
portfolio, and widely recognized brands including STAINMASTER® and
ANTRON® carpet fibers and CORDURA® fabric. INVISTA will also retain its
intellectual property rights for 1,4 butanediol (BDO), tetrahydrofuran
(THF) and polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) technologies and will
continue to license these and other technologies on a global basis.
From the fibers in your carpet to the plastic in your automobiles,
INVISTA’s commitment to continuous improvement has led its employees to
develop some of the most durable, versatile polymers and fibers in the
world. A subsidiary of Koch Industries since 2004, INVISTA brings to
market the proprietary ingredients for nylon 6,6 and recognized brands
including STAINMASTER®, CORDURA® and ANTRON®.
INVISTA also offers specialty chemical intermediates and process
technologies. See the bigger picture at INVISTA.com.
