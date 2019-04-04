Log in
INVISTA : Shares Insights on Nylon 6,6 Value Chain Growth and Milestones for Its Key Adiponitrile Investments

04/04/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

At the Wood Mackenzie American Nylon Conference in Atlanta this week, INVISTA shared insights on the future growth of the nylon 6,6 value chain as well as updates on the company’s investments to bring additional adiponitrile (ADN) capacity to the market.

Eric Jones, managing director of commercial development for INVISTA, gave a presentation, “Supplying the Future of Nylon 6,6 Growth,” highlighting INVISTA’s perspective on the market and its strong commitment to the nylon 6,6 value chain. Jones also shared data on how the superior technical performance of nylon 6,6 will impact future growth in key sectors, including automotive, electrical and electronics applications.

“INVISTA is investing billions of dollars to bring its latest ADN technology online as soon as possible at its existing facilities in addition to the new China ADN plant—all to help us meet both the short- and long-term needs of our customers and the value chains we support,” said Jones.

INVISTA’s latest ADN technology brings improved product yields, reduced energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, enhanced process stability and reduced capital intensity, compared to existing technologies.

“As I shared in my presentation, we see the recent market tightness as a short-term imbalance resulting from increased demand and unforeseeable disruptions in the nylon 6,6 value chain,” said Jones. “We expect it will correct itself quickly through debottleneck work that we’re performing at our sites to add more capacity. In fact, with strong production from our Texas facilities in 2018, we are already seeing improvements in supply to the market.”

About INVISTA

From the fibers in your carpet to the plastic in your automobiles, INVISTA’s commitment to continuous improvement has led its employees to develop some of the most durable, versatile polymers and fibers in the world. A subsidiary of Koch Industries since 2004, INVISTA brings to market the proprietary ingredients for nylon 6,6 and recognized brands including STAINMASTER®, CORDURA® and ANTRON®. INVISTA also offers specialty chemical intermediates and process technologies. See the bigger picture at INVISTA.com.


© Business Wire 2019
