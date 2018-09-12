INVISTA : to Add 40,000 Tons of Nylon 6,6 Polymer Capacity by 2020

INVISTA plans to add 40,000 tons of nylon 6,6 polymer capacity at its
current 150,000-ton polymer plant at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park
(SCIP). Construction is targeted for mid-2019 and production would begin
in 2020.
INVISTA's nylon6,6 polymer plant at SCIP
“We are continuing to make strategic investments to best meet our
customers’ needs,” said Pete Brown, INVISTA vice president of nylon
polymer. “In looking at our forecast for the future growth of the nylon
6,6 polymer market, we see increased demand in Asia and are expanding
our capacity to meet that demand.”
This project aligns with INVISTA’s other recent announcements regarding
additional capacity in the nylon 6,6 value chain:
-
new adiponitrile (ADN) plant announced for China by 2023
-
additional ADN capacity resulting from retrofits of INVISTA’s latest
ADN technology at Butachimie, INVISTA’s joint venture with Solvay in
France in 2019; and at INVISTA’s Victoria, Texas, site, targeted for
2020
-
ADN production records at INVISTA’s Orange, Texas, site
Brown added, “We’ve invested more than $1 billion in the nylon 6,6 value
chain in the past five years, have recently committed to investing $1
billion more and are continuing to evaluate the market for additional
opportunities in the future.”
INVISTA also has a 215,000-ton hexamethylenediamine (HMD) plant at SCIP.
