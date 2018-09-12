Log in
INVISTA : to Add 40,000 Tons of Nylon 6,6 Polymer Capacity by 2020

09/12/2018 | 10:10am CEST

INVISTA plans to add 40,000 tons of nylon 6,6 polymer capacity at its current 150,000-ton polymer plant at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park (SCIP). Construction is targeted for mid-2019 and production would begin in 2020.

INVISTA's nylon6,6 polymer plant at SCIP (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are continuing to make strategic investments to best meet our customers’ needs,” said Pete Brown, INVISTA vice president of nylon polymer. “In looking at our forecast for the future growth of the nylon 6,6 polymer market, we see increased demand in Asia and are expanding our capacity to meet that demand.”

This project aligns with INVISTA’s other recent announcements regarding additional capacity in the nylon 6,6 value chain:

  • new adiponitrile (ADN) plant announced for China by 2023
  • additional ADN capacity resulting from retrofits of INVISTA’s latest ADN technology at Butachimie, INVISTA’s joint venture with Solvay in France in 2019; and at INVISTA’s Victoria, Texas, site, targeted for 2020
  • ADN production records at INVISTA’s Orange, Texas, site

Brown added, “We’ve invested more than $1 billion in the nylon 6,6 value chain in the past five years, have recently committed to investing $1 billion more and are continuing to evaluate the market for additional opportunities in the future.”

INVISTA also has a 215,000-ton hexamethylenediamine (HMD) plant at SCIP.

About INVISTA

With leading brands including LYCRA®, COOLMAX®, CORDURA®, STAINMASTER® and ANTRON®, INVISTA is one of the world’s largest integrated producers of chemical intermediates, polymers and fibers. The company’s advantaged technologies for nylon, spandex and polyester are used to produce clothing, carpet, air bags and countless other everyday products. A wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries and headquartered in the United States, INVISTA has more than 50 locations around the world. For more information, visit INVISTA.com, Facebook.com/INVISTAglobal and Twitter.com/INVISTA.


