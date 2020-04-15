Log in
INVNT Responds To The United Nations Call Out To Help Stop The Spread of COVID-19

04/15/2020 | 08:17am EDT

NEW YORK, NY, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVNT, the global brand storytelling agency, has submitted two pieces of creative to the United Nations (UN) global call out, in a move designed to help the organization translate its key COVID-19 public health messages into engaging and informative work that resonates with people across different cultures, languages, communities and platforms. 

Responding to the UN’s myth-busting health message, the Captain CO-RID: #RealHeroesStopTheSpread animation campaign follows the adventures of an everyday Aussie who swaps a uniform of khaki and cork hats for his superhero get up when his comrades need him most.

Captain CO-RID educates the public at rapid fast rates and calls on them to become everyday heroes—and villains—like him, by both adopting and helping him communicate these myth-busting messages faster than the spread of the coronavirus.

The work represents a collaboration between INVNT, who identified the opportunity, devised the core campaign idea, and wrote the script, Melbourne-based animation studio, Viskatoons led by Peter Viska, who brought Captain CO-RID to life visually, provided script writing support, animated the script and identified a suitable voice over partner, and voice over and audio production specialists Abes Audio, who provided sound design and recorded the script.

Responding to the UN’s public health message of personal hygiene—specifically respiratory hygiene, The Box of Home Heroes: Every Tissue Can Stop the Spread! creative takes the form of a craftily designed tissue box which features heroic characters and respiratory hygiene practices localized in Aussie slang, to inspire the public to become heroes in the fight against COVID-19.

The tissue box surface was chosen because not only does the UN recommend the use of tissues for good respiratory hygiene, tissue boxes tend to be prominently displayed on kitchen benches, coffee tables and bedside tables—ensuring they act as a practical and unmissable in-home reminder for people to adopt good respiratory hygiene practices.

Every Australian household would receive a complimentary box of tissues—a welcome gift given they are a scarce commodity in our current climate, and the campaign can live on through partnerships with key supermarket chains, who would stock the tissue boxes throughout the duration of the pandemic. 

"INVNT is aligned with a number of charities because we are passionate about doing good work, and about doing work that does good for others. So, the opportunity to respond to the United Nations’ global creative call out was a must for us. The coronavirus has had a dramatic impact on countries and lives across the world, and we want to do our bit and lend our support wherever we can," explains INVNT CEO, Scott Cullather.

Adam Harriden, Executive Creative Director, INVNT adds: "We are really proud of both pieces of work, which highlight that when creatives from different backgrounds and specialties collaborate, amazing things can happen.

"Both responses draw on the idea that to be a true hero, we need to be villains too, by joining forces to kill the coronavirus. They have also been designed with a global lens, and we see the work evolving accordingly. The Captain CO-RID script and character can be localized so that he or she resonates with viewers in-region, and we can translate the on-box tissue messages and partner with local manufacturers and supermarket chains on the production and distribution of the tissue boxes, with donations going to the UN or its affiliated organizations in different countries or regions," he explains. 

About INVNT
Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT is the global brand storytelling agency™. The company's ‘challenge everything’ positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, Grant Thornton, Merck, PepsiCo, Samsung and Subway – share their stories – live and virtually – with every audience that matters. ‘The tribe’ is INVNT's diverse, talented and creative team behind the stories and brand experiences that people just can't stop talking about. INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, where INVNT’s story studio, HEVĒ and brand strategy firm, Folk Hero are also based, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm and Singapore. For more information visit www.invnt.com

About VISKATOONS
As Australia’s longest running animation studio, Viskatoons creates and produces original content for global markets, local networks and internet viewing. Series to date include the iconic Li’l Elvis Jones and the Truckstoppers, Monster Chef, Suspect Moustache and two series of Jar Dwellers SOS. Short form productions like Be Deadly Online and works for Government departments showcase the talents of the creative team, who use animation for its intended purpose: to communicate with viewers anywhere. While creating and developing new concepts for children’s screens Viskatoons animates TVC’s, explainer videos and music videos. For more information visit www.viskatoons.com

About Abes Audio
Head to www.abesaudio.com.au to learn more.

Brea Carter
INVNT
+1 09176336171
bcarter@invnt.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
