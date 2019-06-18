Log in
INVVY JUNE 24 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Indivior PLC – INVVY

06/18/2019 | 09:43am EDT

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Indivior PLC (OTC: INVVY) from March 10, 2015 through April 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Indivior investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 24, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=indivior-plc&id=1838  or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee future results.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

© GlobeNewswire 2019
