INWEGO : Launches in DFW

It’s showtime! INWEGO,
the first-to-market ticket subscription service, today announced its
launch in Dallas-Fort Worth. The app and service will be officially
available for Dallasites on Thursday, October 11. For a low monthly fee,
INWEGO subscribers have unlimited access to tickets for hundreds of
concerts, sports and local events. One ticket per event is included in
the subscription with no additional ticket costs or service fees.
“INWEGO is thrilled to launch in the Dallas market,” said Chris LeCraw,
general manager for INWEGO. “Dallas is such an exciting city with a
multitude of events going on each night, so we know subscribers will
relish in our flexible alternative to discovering and attending local
events.”
At only $39 per month in DFW, INWEGO subscribers simply browse
upcoming events and reserve tickets for ones they want to go to. When
they get to the event, subscribers check in on the app to get their
ticket and enjoy! INWEGO also makes it easy for friends to attend events
together by linking INWEGO tickets or letting subscribers purchase guest
passes. Through INWEGO, Dallasites can go to as many INWEGO events per
month as they would like.
“Dallas dwellers’ adventurous nature and willingness to try new things
makes Dallas-Fort Worth the perfect fit for INWEGO,” said LeCraw. “With
a variety of events available, including games from Dallas’ top
professional sports teams, concerts, local events, food festivals and
more, I believe everyone around Dallas will find something worthwhile
with INWEGO, and try out events they may not have otherwise attended.”
Dallas is among a select few cities with access to INWEGO, including
Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix and Washington D.C. INWEGO will be available in
Dallas October 11, just in time for fall sports, festivals and events.
About INWEGO
INWEGO
is an affordable mobile ticket subscription service that gives
subscribers unlimited access to concerts, sporting events, festivals and
more. Currently available in Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix and Washington
D.C., INWEGO is available to consumers for a low monthly price. INWEGO
was built by the experts behind Experience,
the award-winning mobile technology company used by over 350 North
American entertainment providers, including 75% of all professional
sports teams. Experience is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises.
