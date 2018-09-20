Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INWEGO : Launches in DFW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 09:10pm CEST

Affordable ticket subscription service offers unlimited access to sports and entertainment events

It’s showtime! INWEGO, the first-to-market ticket subscription service, today announced its launch in Dallas-Fort Worth. The app and service will be officially available for Dallasites on Thursday, October 11. For a low monthly fee, INWEGO subscribers have unlimited access to tickets for hundreds of concerts, sports and local events. One ticket per event is included in the subscription with no additional ticket costs or service fees.

“INWEGO is thrilled to launch in the Dallas market,” said Chris LeCraw, general manager for INWEGO. “Dallas is such an exciting city with a multitude of events going on each night, so we know subscribers will relish in our flexible alternative to discovering and attending local events.”

At only $39 per month in DFW, INWEGO subscribers simply browse upcoming events and reserve tickets for ones they want to go to. When they get to the event, subscribers check in on the app to get their ticket and enjoy! INWEGO also makes it easy for friends to attend events together by linking INWEGO tickets or letting subscribers purchase guest passes. Through INWEGO, Dallasites can go to as many INWEGO events per month as they would like.

“Dallas dwellers’ adventurous nature and willingness to try new things makes Dallas-Fort Worth the perfect fit for INWEGO,” said LeCraw. “With a variety of events available, including games from Dallas’ top professional sports teams, concerts, local events, food festivals and more, I believe everyone around Dallas will find something worthwhile with INWEGO, and try out events they may not have otherwise attended.”

Dallas is among a select few cities with access to INWEGO, including Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix and Washington D.C. INWEGO will be available in Dallas October 11, just in time for fall sports, festivals and events.

About INWEGO

INWEGO is an affordable mobile ticket subscription service that gives subscribers unlimited access to concerts, sporting events, festivals and more. Currently available in Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix and Washington D.C., INWEGO is available to consumers for a low monthly price. INWEGO was built by the experts behind Experience, the award-winning mobile technology company used by over 350 North American entertainment providers, including 75% of all professional sports teams. Experience is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35pPatent Issued for Step-Down DC/DC Converter (USPTO 10,075,070)
AQ
09:35pBusiness Services Company and Former CFO Charged With Accounting Fraud
NE
09:34pAmazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
09:34pMOLECULAR TEMPLATES : Patent Issued for Predictive Biomarker For Hypoxia-Activated Prodrug Therapy (USPTO 10,071,109)
AQ
09:34pARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:34pNETFLIX : ​JAMIE FOXX AND JOSEPH GORDON-LEVITT TO CO-STAR IN NETFLIX’S UNTITLED JOOST/SCHULMAN SCI-FI PIC
PU
09:34pXEBEC ADSORPTION : L’Université McGill s’associe à Xebec pour développer un processus de transformation de l’énergie en gaz pour le stockage d’énergie renouvelable
AQ
09:34pCORUS ENTERTAINMENT : GLOBAL NEWS ANNOUNCES TORONTO’S FIRST MAJOR MAYORAL ELECTION DEBATE
PU
09:33pAmazon adds new Echo devices in bid to dominate voice gadgets
RE
09:33pPatent Issued for Sub-Assembly Of External Parts For Watch (USPTO 10,073,418)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua
3BAYER : BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict
4NESTLÉ : Nestlé Sharpens Focus on Food and Beverages With Review of Skin-Health Unit -- Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES : NICE wavers on end of life exception for DLBCL CAR Ts, says Kymriah doesn't meet criteria

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.