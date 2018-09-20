INWEGO : Launches in DFW

Affordable ticket subscription service offers unlimited access to sports and entertainment events

It’s showtime! INWEGO, the first-to-market ticket subscription service, today announced its launch in Dallas-Fort Worth. The app and service will be officially available for Dallasites on Thursday, October 11. For a low monthly fee, INWEGO subscribers have unlimited access to tickets for hundreds of concerts, sports and local events. One ticket per event is included in the subscription with no additional ticket costs or service fees.

“INWEGO is thrilled to launch in the Dallas market,” said Chris LeCraw, general manager for INWEGO. “Dallas is such an exciting city with a multitude of events going on each night, so we know subscribers will relish in our flexible alternative to discovering and attending local events.”

At only $39 per month in DFW, INWEGO subscribers simply browse upcoming events and reserve tickets for ones they want to go to. When they get to the event, subscribers check in on the app to get their ticket and enjoy! INWEGO also makes it easy for friends to attend events together by linking INWEGO tickets or letting subscribers purchase guest passes. Through INWEGO, Dallasites can go to as many INWEGO events per month as they would like.

“Dallas dwellers’ adventurous nature and willingness to try new things makes Dallas-Fort Worth the perfect fit for INWEGO,” said LeCraw. “With a variety of events available, including games from Dallas’ top professional sports teams, concerts, local events, food festivals and more, I believe everyone around Dallas will find something worthwhile with INWEGO, and try out events they may not have otherwise attended.”

Dallas is among a select few cities with access to INWEGO, including Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix and Washington D.C. INWEGO will be available in Dallas October 11, just in time for fall sports, festivals and events.

About INWEGO

INWEGO is an affordable mobile ticket subscription service that gives subscribers unlimited access to concerts, sporting events, festivals and more. Currently available in Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix and Washington D.C., INWEGO is available to consumers for a low monthly price. INWEGO was built by the experts behind Experience, the award-winning mobile technology company used by over 350 North American entertainment providers, including 75% of all professional sports teams. Experience is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises.

