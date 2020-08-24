Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INX Limited : Announces Effectiveness of Security Token IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 05:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INX Limited today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared as effective its registration statement on Form F-1 filed in connection with the initial public offering (the "Offering") of up to 130 million INX Security Tokens (the "INX Tokens" or "Tokens").  INX has set the offering price at $0.90 per Token with a minimum investment of $1,000.  It is anticipated that the Offering will begin on August 25, 2020 at 10am Eastern Daylight Time at https://token.inx.co/

INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. 

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 20, 2020.  Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at sec.gov. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov (click here). Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free by sending an email to INX at investors@inx.co

This press release is not a prospectus and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation of sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

About INX Limited

INX Limited, a Gibraltar-based private company formed in 2017, is developing INX Trading Solutions, a single entry-point for our customers for the trading of cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 134 under the Securities Act of 1933.  No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1232458/INX_Limited_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
Alona Stein
ReBlonde for INX  
alona@reblonde.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inx-limited-announces-effectiveness-of-security-token-ipo-301116903.html

SOURCE INX Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aTENAGA NASIONAL : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-24082020-00043
PU
05:37aCNMC GOLDMINE : Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
05:37aCNMC GOLDMINE : Minutes Of Annual General Meeting
PU
05:37aWANG ON PROPERTIES : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 24 august 2020
PU
05:37aAUDIENCE : Canale 5, ascolti record per "paris saint germain-bayern monaco" che domina la prima serata con il 29.3% di share e 5.654.000 spettatori
PU
05:34aTotal and Mozambique sign security pact for $20 bln natural gas project
RE
05:32aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Portfolio Update
PR
05:31aImpact to become major shareholder in Africa Energy Corp
PU
05:31aE BON : Major transaction - acquisition of the property
PU
05:31aJINHUI : Update Announcement on Discloseable Transaction in relation to Co-investment in Property
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group