INmune Bio Co-Founder and CSO Named Regional VP to the Board of International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT)

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- INmune Bio , Inc., an immunotherapy company developing treatments to reprogram the patient’s innate immune system, today announces that its co-founder and chief scientific officer, Mark Lowdell, Ph.D., has been named Regional Vice President of Europe on the Global Executive Committee of the International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) board.



Dr. Lowdell previously served and completed his term as Europe’s regional vice president on the ISCT board and maintained association with the leadership. His new role is standing in for Jaap J. Boelens, MD, PhD. Among Dr. Lowdell’s initial duties, he served as the department co-host for the ISCT EU 2018 Regional Meeting in Florence in September.

Dr. Lowdell also serves as the professor of cell and tissue therapy and director of the Centre for Cell, Gene & Tissue Therapy at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and University College London .

“I am delighted to return to the ISCT board, where we can help make a difference by communicating a shared vision to translate cellular therapy into safe and effective therapies to improve patients’ lives worldwide,” said Dr. Lowdell. “I am a tremendous supporter of ISCT, an organization that has been bringing groups together, spanning the international cell and gene therapy community. I believe the organization is the pre-eminent scientific society in the field of translational cell and gene therapy.”

Dr. Lowdell’s highly touted research projects have been linked to clinical trials of natural killer cell immunotherapies in blood cancers, paralleling the track in which INmune Bio is currently involved . His work as the director of Cellular Therapeutics and RFH/UCL Cancer Biobank focuses on cancer immunotherapy with a personal research commitment to targeting human natural killer cells to cancers and leukemia. He is a lecturer and consultant scientist who is regularly called upon to speak at prestigious conferences around the world.

About International Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT)

ISCT is a global association driving the translation of scientific research to deliver innovative cellular therapies to patients. ISCT is the only group focused on pre-clinical and translational aspects of developing cell therapy products. As such, ISCT helps academic, government and biotech/pharma sectors transform research into practise and product. ISCT is incorporated as a not for profit organization, 501(c)(3) in Washington DC.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing new immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Our drug candidates, INKmuneTM and INB03, can be used alone or with conventional therapies to help eliminate disease in a wide variety of cancers. They can also boost the effectiveness of other immunotherapies designed to enhance immune response to specific tumors.

The development of new immunotherapies is revolutionizing cancer care. INmune Bio is at the forefront of that revolution with novel products that take the brakes off of the most powerful weapon in the fight against cancer: the patient’s immune system.

For more information, please visit www.INmuneBio.com .

