INmune Bio to Present at Two Prestigious Cambridge Healthtech Institute Events

08/28/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - INmune Bio Inc., an immunotherapy company developing treatments to reprogram the innate immune system to fight disease, today announces that its co-founder and CEO, Raymond J. Tesi, M.D., will participate in a panel at the Immuno-Oncology Investing & Partnering Forum on Aug. 30. He will also chair a session and present at the 2nd Annual Emerging Immuno-Oncology Targets Conference on August 31. Both conferences will take place in Boston.

“It is a privilege to present to many of the leading minds in immunotherapy from both academia and industry,” said Dr. Tesi. “Understanding why some patients are resistant to immunotherapy is vital as immunotherapy becomes the backbone of cancer treatment. We believe reprogramming the innate system to allow for more effective immunotherapy is key to solving this problem.”

During Dr. Tesi’s panel at the Immuno-Oncology Investing & Partnering Forum, titled “Novel Therapeutics in Cancer Immunotherapy,” he will discuss new immunotherapy drugs and therapeutic strategies in an attempt to highlight new approaches in the field.

The inaugural Immuno-Oncology Investing & Partnering Forum will be hosted by Cambridge Healthtech Institute as part of the Immuno-Oncology Summit. The forum brings together early and late-stage investors, fundraising CEOs and research entrepreneurs to encourage partnering and investment and to boost the immunotherapy market.

At the Emerging Immuno-Oncology Targets Conference, Dr. Tesi will present “Targeting Soluble TNF in Tumor Microenvironment (TME) to Reverse Resistance to Immunotherapy.” His talk will highlight the role of chronic inflammation as a cause for failed checkpoint inhibitor therapies and will discuss how neutralizing soluble tumor necrosis factor (TNF) in the TME can target MDSC, a major cause of resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and other immunotherapies.

The Emerging Immuno-Oncology Targets conference, also hosted by Cambridge Healthtech Institute, covers the emerging target space, including immunomodulatory inhibitor and agonist targets, stromal and immune cell targets, and strategies for rational combination immunotherapy.

Details of the presentations are as follows:
Immuno-Oncology Investing & Partnering Forum
Session Title: Novel Therapeutics in Cancer Immunotherapy
Date and Time: August 30, 2018, at 1:30 p.m.
Location: Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, Massachusetts

Emerging Immuno-Oncology Targets
Title: Emerging Cytokine Targets
Session Title: Targeting Soluble TNF in Tumor Microenvironment (TME) to Reverse Resistance to Immunotherapy
Date and Time: August 31, 2018, at 9:05 a.m.
Location: Seaport World Trade Center, Boston, Massachusetts

About INmune Bio Inc.
INmune Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing new immunotherapies that reprogram a patient’s innate immune system to allow the immune system to fight cancer. Our drug candidates, INKmune™ and INB03™, can be used alone or with conventional therapies to help eliminate disease in a wide variety of cancers. They can also boost the effectiveness of other immunotherapies designed to enhance immune response to specific tumors.

The development of new immunotherapies is revolutionizing cancer care. INmune Bio is at the forefront of that revolution with novel products that take the brakes off of the most powerful weapon in the fight against cancer: the patient’s immune system.
For more information, please visit www.INmuneBio.com

INmune Bio Contact:
David Moss, CFO
(858) 964-3720
DMoss@INmuneBio.com

Media Contact:
Antenna Group
Nechama Feuerstein
(201) 373-2228
Nechama@AntennaGroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
