Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IOM International Organization for Migration : Ethical Recruitment Can Protect Rights of Nepali Migrant Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 05:56am EDT

Kathmandu - Nepali government officials, private sector stakeholders and civil society representatives meeting in Kathmandu today acknowledged that ethical recruitment practices can play a key role in protecting migrant workers' rights and reducing the risk of people becoming victims of forced labour or modern slavery.
Stakeholders taking part in a national consultation organized by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) recognized that migrant workers are particularly vulnerable to exploitation at the recruitment and deployment phases of the migration cycle, when unscrupulous recruitment agencies and unauthorized agents can charge excessive fees, provide misleading information about jobs, and retain workers' identity documents.
'There is now a growing recognition of ethical recruitment being a vital part of robust migration governance. IOM is working collaboratively with the private sector, civil society, governments and the international community to make recruitment a fairer process for workers, recruiters and employers,' said IOM Nepal Chief of Mission Lorena Lando.
'Migrant workers fill critical labour shortages. Employers and the governments of sending and receiving countries should therefore share responsibility for their protection throughout the migration cycle,' she added.
IOM advocates for ethical labour recruitment practices through initiatives such as the International Recruitment Integrity System (IRIS) standard and Corporate Responsibility in Eliminating Slavery and Trafficking (CREST).
Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security Joint Secretary Umesh Dhungana said that migration is rarely 'a choice' for Nepali migrants, due to the lack of employment opportunities at home. The government is therefore committed to work with civil society, the private sector and the international community to promote ethical recruitment, he noted.
'Nepal is in the process of revising bilateral agreements with destination countries in order to implement the 'employers pay' principle and minimize the burden on migrant workers,' he added.
Labour migration for employment overseas plays a vital role in socio-economic development and poverty reduction in Nepal and is a major source of jobs for young people. On average and estimated 800 Nepalis leave the country through formal channels to work abroad every day.
The national consultation was supported by the IOM Development Fund. Participants included government officials, private recruitment agencies, civil society organizations, academia, research institutes, trade unions and media.
For more information please contact Lorena Lando at IOM Nepal, Tel: +97714426250 (Ext. 194), Email: iomnepal@iom.int

Disclaimer

IOM - International Organization for Migration published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:18aWhich HBO subscribers will get HBO Max at no extra charge?
RE
06:16aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR CLIM : The European Union, Iceland and Norway agree to deepen their cooperation in climate action
PU
06:12aOil prices steady, on track for large weekly gain
RE
06:05aDWS cuts no-deal Brexit probability, says 'no Brexit' has become more likely
RE
06:05aBank of Southern California, N.A. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
SE
06:03aBrazil brewer Ambev posts 9.7% drop in third-quarter profit
RE
06:00aDebenhams appoints chairman, investors lend support through Christmas
RE
05:59aUK stats office reports error in public finances data
RE
05:56aNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : China's Innovation Index is 212.0, Technological Innovation Ability Reaches a New Level in 2018
PU
05:56aIOM INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR MIGRATION : Ethical Recruitment Can Protect Rights of Nepali Migrant Workers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla's difficult path to profit in six charts
2Renault looks for new partners, third quarter revenue falls
3Oil declines, ending three-day rally as growth concerns return
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Lowers 2019 Ebitda Guidance; 3Q Net Profit Leapt
5KERING : Gucci's Troubles Cool Off Growth -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group