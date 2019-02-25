IOTA Announces Smart City Development Competition with Groupe Renault, ENGIE Lab CRIGEN, VEOLIA Birdz, Sopra Steria, and Supporting Organizations

IOTA
Foundation, a non-profit foundation focused on distributed ledger
technology (DLT) and permissionless ecosystem development, today
announced its Smart City Hackathon. At the heart of the contest is the
opportunity for developers from around the globe to solve inter-city
challenges submitted by a variety of corporate entities. Hosted by Hackster.io,
an Avnet community and the world’s largest hardware developer network,
the virtual contest kicks off today with both corporate and supporting
sponsors. Corporate sponsors who developed the Smart City challenges
include Groupe
Renault, ENGIE
Lab CRIGEN, Birdz
(a subsidiary of Nova Veolia), and Sopra
Steria while supporting sponsors include Tech
Mahindra, Future
State CoFoundery, City
of Austin (Transportation Department), and Norske
Helsehus. IOTA’s unique distributed ledger Tangle technology will be
used by participants to develop innovative IoT/M2M and data driven
concepts for the smart city environment for an opportunity to win over
$10,000 in prizes.
For more information on specific themes and how to participate, visit
the IOTA contest page on Hackster at: https://www.hackster.io/contests/smart-cities-powered-by-iota
Smart Cities are the Future
A smart city is an urban area that uses data from sensors and
other collection methods to provide for more efficient management,
allocation of resources, and a better life for people living in and
visiting the city. According to the United Nations Economic and Social
report, by 2030, urban areas are projected to house 60 percent of people
globally and one in every three people will live in cities with at least
half a million inhabitants. Ubiquitous connectivity, big data and
analytics are enabling Smart City initiatives all over the world.
IOT-M2M platforms will reduce the time, cost, and risk to connect
multiple systems in a city, improving infrastructure, creating more
efficient and cost effective municipal services, enhancing public
transportation, reducing congestion and keeping citizens safe and more
engaged in the community. IOTA technology plays an integral role in the
development of smart cities by enabling secure data transfer via the
Tangle, a feeless network that enables trustless and immutable Machine
to Machine micropayments.
Competition Details:
All submissions will be facilitated via Hackster.io. Using this
information and the IOTA DLT Tangle, participants will be given until
April 6 to develop open source solutions. Winners will be
announced via a press release in April 13. Judges will include
representatives from Birdz, ENGIE Lab CRIGEN, Groupe Renault and Sopra
Steria. To begin the competition, participants will first be matched
with a specific smart city challenge for them to solve, including
initiatives based on the following themes:
1. Smart Mobility - How can vehicles engage in transactional
data for things like fleet infrastructure and predictive maintenance
Sponsored
by: Groupe Renault
Supporting sponsor: City of Austin
(Transportation Department)
2. Smart Energy - How can we trace the green origin of
electricity from source to delivery
Sponsored by: VEOLIA
Birdz
Supporting sponsor: Tech Mahindra
3. Smart Buildings - Enhancing the performance of commercial
buildings and attractiveness for tenants
Sponsored by: ENGIE
Lab CRIGEN
Supporting sponsor: Norske Helsehus
4. Smart Districts - Developing integrated approaches for IoT
and data infrastructure within cities
Sponsored by:
Sopra Steria
Supporting sponsor: FutureState CoFoundery
Eligibility and profile of participants:
The competition is open to anyone. Submissions can be done in teams.
Participants are asked to design open source code to create value,
solutions, business models, and/or building blocks that can make the
below themes tangible through the various sponsors of the IOTA Smart
City Competition. Key capabilities of successful team include: coding
with IOTA, creativity, business sense, understanding of the problem
worth solving presented by the sponsors.
From Ludovic MILLIER, CIO, VEOLIA Birdz:
“We gather hundreds of millions of data points every day to help
cities, buildings and tertiary sector companies reduce their energy
bills and improve their services. We look forward to using our expertise
with other like-minded companies to empower the IOTA developer community
to solve real-world energy challenges within cities we live and work.”
From Alexandre EICH-GOZZI, Global Blockchain Practice Leader, Sopra
Steria:
“Sopra Steria has a strong commitment to ensure the success of the DLT
projects of all of our clients. We have the conviction that IOT and DLT
are two complementary technologies and that smart cities and DLT will be
strongly intertwined in the future. IOTA is one of the few platforms
that delivers on their vision and we are happy to be part of this
hackathon and contribute to making it a successful initiative.”
From Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra:
“We are happy to partner with IOTA on this mega hackathon. It gives
us an opportunity to identify smart ideas and solve some of the toughest
challenges that smart cities have faced and will continue to face. As
part of TechMNxt charter, we are keen to collaborate and create an
ecosystem to nurture innovative ideas pivoted on emerging technologies
like Internet of Things & Blockchain and transform them into compelling
propositions for our customers globally.”
About IOTA Foundation
IOTA is a not-for-profit foundation incorporated and registered in
Germany. The IOTA Foundation’s mission is to support the development and
standardization of new distributed ledger technologies (DLT), including
the IOTA Tangle. The IOTA Tangle is an innovative type of DLT
specifically designed for the Internet of Things (IoT) environment. It
is an open-source protocol facilitating novel Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
interactions, including secure data transfer, fee-less real-time
micropayments, and the collection and dissemination of sensor-based and
other data. www.iota.org
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005799/en/