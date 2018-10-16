IP Infusion : Joins Software, Device and Component Vendors in the Telecom Infra Project to Create Industry-First Software Interface for Optical Modules and Systems

Working together to create a software interface for optical modules to allow fast integration of elements in disaggregated optical systems

IP Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for telecom and data communications services, announced that the company is working with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) to create the industry’s first software interface for optical modules and systems to allow faster integration of elements in disaggregated optical systems. IP Infusion is working with the Open Optical & Packet Transport Group within TIP, focusing on the development of Transport Abstraction Interface (TAI).

In partnership with Facebook and other device, component and software vendors within the ecosystem, IP Infusion is working to build a carrier grade and feature-rich Open Networking Platform to cater to a broad range of applications and services. IP Infusion is extending its OcNOS™ network operating system to support open packet transponder platforms to enable integrated packet optical devices. Through these initiatives and partnerships, IPI will help customers deploy more cost effective and integrated Packet (IP/MPLS) Optical solutions based on disaggregated systems for DCI, metro and backhaul deployments.

IP Infusion’s OcNOS has support for Cassini open packet transponder from Edgecore Networks. The collaboration with other ecosystems partners NTT, Oclaro and Acacia to support the Transport Abstraction Interface (TAI) abstraction layer for the optical coherent modules allows OcNOS to support different underlying hardware, optical modules or DSP to work in a uniform manner. The group’s work will integrate support for different optical interfaces, such as analog coherent optical modules (ACOs) or digital coherent optical modules (DCOs), from different optical vendors.

“IP Infusion is collaborating with TAI ecosystem partners to implement and extend TAI for OcNOS network operating system to support open packet transponder platforms,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “TAI will make it easier to support different disaggregated platforms and coherent optics from multiple vendors in a CFP2 form factor and reduce Coherent Optical modules and subsystem development and integration time from months to days.”

At TIP Summit 2018 on October 16-17 in London, IP Infusion (Stand B6) will demonstrate OcNOS running on the Cassini open packet transponder from Edgecore Networks integrated with TAI enabling the integration of Coherent optical interfaces based on merchant DSPs from NTT Electronics and ACO or DCO pluggable optical modules from Oclaro and Acacia.

IP Infusion’s hardware and technology partners who support IP Infusion’s participation include:

“Facebook is encouraged by the work being done by the Open Optical & Packet Transport Group within TIP. We see tremendous opportunity for the TAI layer to build better open packet transponder systems with lower barriers for integration, higher reliability, and faster time-to-market.” -- Luis MartinGarcia, co-chair, Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway working group, TIP, and manager, network technologies, Facebook.

“Edgecore is pleased to be working with IP Infusion and the broader industry community to enable disaggregated solutions with open packet transponders that will lower costs and provide broader optical technology choices for network operators. IP Infusion’s introduction of its robust OcNOS software for the Cassini open packet transponder from Edgecore is a significant step forward in delivering those benefits.” -- Jeff Catlin, VP Technology, Edgecore Networks

“NTT Electronics is a leader in coherent merchant DSP for disaggregated optical transport. To exploit a rich set of DSP functionality, we are excited to partner with IP infusion for enabling open source TAI, a game changer for the optical communication industry.” -- Atul Srivastava, CTO, NTT Electronics America

“TAI is an exciting development in the open networking market. Oclaro continues to create innovative solutions with ecosystem partners that allow customers to quickly integrate its leading Coherent Optical modules across a new generation of platforms.” -- Scott Swail, Vice President Business Development, Oclaro

“We are excited to be part of TAI to further the open optical networking market. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with ecosystem partners to enable interconnection of a wide-range of implementations deployed in switch, routing, and transport system equipment leveraging Acacia’s coherent modules.” -- Alan Gibbemeyer, Sr. Director, Business Development, Acacia Communications

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the industry’s first enterprise and carrier-grade network operating system for Open Compute hardware, allows for easier implementation of large-scale IT networks, and offers customers white box solutions to deploy more quickly. VirNOS, an NFV-based software platform, provides carriers and enterprises with a cost-effective network OS approach to implement and manage their networking services. With the OcNOS and VirNOS network operating systems, both powered by ZebOS, IP Infusion offers network operators, carriers, and enterprises with the physical and virtual software solutions they need to achieve the disaggregated networking model. Over 300 customers worldwide, including major networking equipment manufacturers, use IP Infusion’s respected ZebOS platform to build networks to address the evolving needs of cloud, carrier and mobile networking. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.

IP Infusion, ZebOS, VirNOS and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005122/en/