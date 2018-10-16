IP Infusion : Joins Software, Device and Component Vendors in the Telecom Infra Project to Create Industry-First Software Interface for Optical Modules and Systems

IP
Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for
telecom and data communications services, announced that the company is
working with the Telecom
Infra Project (TIP) to create the industry’s first software
interface for optical modules and systems to allow faster integration of
elements in disaggregated optical systems. IP Infusion is working with
the Open Optical & Packet Transport Group within TIP, focusing on the
development of Transport Abstraction Interface (TAI).
In partnership with Facebook and other device, component and software
vendors within the ecosystem, IP Infusion is working to build a carrier
grade and feature-rich Open Networking Platform to cater to a broad
range of applications and services. IP Infusion is extending its OcNOS™
network operating system to support open packet transponder platforms to
enable integrated packet optical devices. Through these initiatives and
partnerships, IPI will help customers deploy more cost effective and
integrated Packet (IP/MPLS) Optical solutions based on disaggregated
systems for DCI, metro and backhaul deployments.
IP Infusion’s OcNOS has support for Cassini open packet transponder from
Edgecore Networks. The collaboration with other ecosystems partners NTT,
Oclaro and Acacia to support the Transport Abstraction Interface (TAI)
abstraction layer for the optical coherent modules allows OcNOS to
support different underlying hardware, optical modules or DSP to work in
a uniform manner. The group’s work will integrate support for different
optical interfaces, such as analog coherent optical modules (ACOs) or
digital coherent optical modules (DCOs), from different optical vendors.
“IP Infusion is collaborating with TAI ecosystem partners to implement
and extend TAI for OcNOS network operating system to support open packet
transponder platforms,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP
Infusion. “TAI will make it easier to support different disaggregated
platforms and coherent optics from multiple vendors in a CFP2 form
factor and reduce Coherent Optical modules and subsystem development and
integration time from months to days.”
At TIP Summit 2018 on October 16-17 in London, IP Infusion (Stand B6)
will demonstrate OcNOS running on the Cassini open packet transponder
from Edgecore Networks integrated with TAI enabling the integration of
Coherent optical interfaces based on merchant DSPs from NTT Electronics
and ACO or DCO pluggable optical modules from Oclaro and Acacia.
IP Infusion’s hardware and technology partners who support IP Infusion’s
participation include:
“Facebook is encouraged by the work being done by the Open Optical &
Packet Transport Group within TIP. We see tremendous opportunity for the
TAI layer to build better open packet transponder systems with lower
barriers for integration, higher reliability, and faster
time-to-market.” -- Luis MartinGarcia, co-chair, Disaggregated Cell
Site Gateway working group, TIP, and manager, network technologies,
Facebook.
“Edgecore is pleased to be working with IP Infusion and the broader
industry community to enable disaggregated solutions with open packet
transponders that will lower costs and provide broader optical
technology choices for network operators. IP Infusion’s introduction of
its robust OcNOS software for the Cassini open packet transponder from
Edgecore is a significant step forward in delivering those benefits.” -- Jeff
Catlin, VP Technology, Edgecore Networks
“NTT Electronics is a leader in coherent merchant DSP for disaggregated
optical transport. To exploit a rich set of DSP functionality, we are
excited to partner with IP infusion for enabling open source TAI, a game
changer for the optical communication industry.” -- Atul Srivastava,
CTO, NTT Electronics America
“TAI is an exciting development in the open networking market. Oclaro
continues to create innovative solutions with ecosystem partners that
allow customers to quickly integrate its leading Coherent Optical
modules across a new generation of platforms.” -- Scott Swail, Vice
President Business Development, Oclaro
“We are excited to be part of TAI to further the open optical networking
market. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with ecosystem
partners to enable interconnection of a wide-range of implementations
deployed in switch, routing, and transport system equipment leveraging
Acacia’s coherent modules.” -- Alan Gibbemeyer, Sr. Director,
Business Development, Acacia Communications
