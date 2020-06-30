IP Infusion : Launches Virtual SD-Edge for Cloud-based Secure Routing, Powered by DANOS-Vyatta Edition, Promoted by AT&T

Open source-based solution delivers industry’s highest performance with lower TCO in hybrid cloud environments

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, today announced the general availability of the Virtual SD-Edge router. The Virtual SD-Edge router may be deployed on x86 servers or public cloud services, and securely extends WAN connectivity into hybrid cloud environments for Enterprises and MSPs.

The Virtual SD-Edge router, the first product available within IP Infusion’s Open SD-Edge platform, supports enterprise class networking features such as routing, VPN, firewall, NAT and QoS in a comprehensive package. Virtual SD-Edge provides carrier class routing and enables multiple use cases, including cloud migration, branch to cloud as well as multi-site, multi-cloud connectivity.

Previous users of the popular Brocade Vyatta 5600 solution now have an improved and modern solution that delivers higher performance with even lower TCO.

Virtual SD-Edge is based on DANOS-Vyatta edition (DVe), which is widely deployed across multiple, white box use cases in AT&T’s production network as well as other service provider networks. DVe is built on DANOS, the first open source, carrier-targeted network operating system (NOS) project hosted by the Linux Foundation, and offers industry-leading control plane features and a more complete data plane integration for switching silicon. DANOS is available on GitHub to facilitate evaluations and Proof of Concepts of disaggregation for VNFs and applications.

“To reduce costs and become more agile, large and small businesses are rapidly migrating to the cloud and require enterprise-class cloud connectivity. Our Virtual SD-Edge is optimized for streamlined packet processing and virtualized resource utilization,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO, IP Infusion. “The combination of a compact footprint, ability to drive 10 Gbps+ throughput per Physical Core and advanced control plane enable a broad range of virtual and cloud networking use cases.”

IP Infusion’s Virtual SD-Edge solution is now available for deployment in the Azure Marketplace and as a VM image for private cloud or x86 based virtual environments and will soon be on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

For more information on Virtual SD-Edge: www.IPInfusion.com/VirtualSD-Edge.

For more information on DANOS Vyatta Edition: https://www.ipinfusion.com/products/danos-vyatta-edition/

For more information on DANOS open source network operating system: https://www.danosproject.org/

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition, as well as a provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com

