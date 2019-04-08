IP Infusion : to Demonstrate How Network Operators Can Build Open, Smarter, Simpler Networks at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Paris 2019

IP
Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for
telecom and data communications services, will be featuring
disaggregated networking solutions using OcNOS™,
the industry’s first full-featured commercial network operating system
for network operators, carriers and enterprises, at MPLS + SDN + NFV
World Paris 2019 to be held on April 9 to 12 at the Marriott Conference
Center Paris.
Prior to this event, IP Infusion participated in EANTC multi-vendor
interoperability testing with other industry leaders on various routing
and switching control plane functions including EVPN, IRB and MPLS-based
Provider Edge. The result will be published by EANTC at the conference.
“Our participation at EANTC interoperability testing demonstrates IP
Infusion’s commitment to accelerate industry’s transition to open
networks for data center and access for Network Edge. Whether it’s for
5G networks, cloud gateway/provider edge, data centers, DCI/Metro
Optical Networks, Internet Exchange Points, Passive Optical Networks or
Cell Site Routers, IP Infusion’s OcNOS offers unparalleled disaggregated
networks solutions,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP
Infusion. “OcNOS brings the power of open networks to help operators and
service providers to build open, smart and simpler networks.”
OcNOS solutions include;
-DC Clos Architecture
-DCI (Data Center Interconnectivity)
-Optical
Packet Transponder
-IXP Peering
-Cloud Gateway
-Provider
Edge
-Passive Optical Networks (PON)
-Metro Networks
-Mobile
Backhaul Gateway/CSR
OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured network OS for White Box and
features hybrid, centralized or distribute network support; scalable,
modular high-performance network, and a robust data plane built on
merchant silicon.
About IP Infusion
IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers
enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network
operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy
new features and services quickly. IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the industry’s
first enterprise and carrier-grade network operating system for Open
Compute hardware, allows for easier implementation of large-scale IT
networks, and offers customers white box solutions to deploy more
quickly. VirNOS, an NFV-based software platform, provides carriers and
enterprises with a cost-effective network OS approach to implement and
manage their networking services. With the OcNOS and VirNOS network
operating systems, both powered by ZebOS, IP Infusion offers network
operators, carriers, and enterprises with the physical and virtual
software solutions they need to achieve the disaggregated networking
model. Over 300 customers worldwide, including major networking
equipment manufacturers, use IP Infusion’s respected ZebOS platform to
build networks to address the evolving needs of cloud, carrier and
mobile networking. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif.,
and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS
CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.
IP Infusion, ZebOS, VirNOS and OcNOS are trademarks or registered
trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks
of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries.
All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or
registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective
owners.
