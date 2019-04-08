Log in
IP Infusion : to Demonstrate How Network Operators Can Build Open, Smarter, Simpler Networks at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Paris 2019

04/08/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

OcNOS Serves as True Open Networking Alternative for Telcos, Service Providers, Data Centers and their Clouds

IP Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for telecom and data communications services, will be featuring disaggregated networking solutions using OcNOS™, the industry’s first full-featured commercial network operating system for network operators, carriers and enterprises, at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Paris 2019 to be held on April 9 to 12 at the Marriott Conference Center Paris.

Prior to this event, IP Infusion participated in EANTC multi-vendor interoperability testing with other industry leaders on various routing and switching control plane functions including EVPN, IRB and MPLS-based Provider Edge. The result will be published by EANTC at the conference.

“Our participation at EANTC interoperability testing demonstrates IP Infusion’s commitment to accelerate industry’s transition to open networks for data center and access for Network Edge. Whether it’s for 5G networks, cloud gateway/provider edge, data centers, DCI/Metro Optical Networks, Internet Exchange Points, Passive Optical Networks or Cell Site Routers, IP Infusion’s OcNOS offers unparalleled disaggregated networks solutions,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “OcNOS brings the power of open networks to help operators and service providers to build open, smart and simpler networks.”

OcNOS solutions include;

-DC Clos Architecture
-DCI (Data Center Interconnectivity)
-Optical Packet Transponder
-IXP Peering
-Cloud Gateway
-Provider Edge
-Passive Optical Networks (PON)
-Metro Networks
-Mobile Backhaul Gateway/CSR

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured network OS for White Box and features hybrid, centralized or distribute network support; scalable, modular high-performance network, and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the industry’s first enterprise and carrier-grade network operating system for Open Compute hardware, allows for easier implementation of large-scale IT networks, and offers customers white box solutions to deploy more quickly. VirNOS, an NFV-based software platform, provides carriers and enterprises with a cost-effective network OS approach to implement and manage their networking services. With the OcNOS and VirNOS network operating systems, both powered by ZebOS, IP Infusion offers network operators, carriers, and enterprises with the physical and virtual software solutions they need to achieve the disaggregated networking model. Over 300 customers worldwide, including major networking equipment manufacturers, use IP Infusion’s respected ZebOS platform to build networks to address the evolving needs of cloud, carrier and mobile networking. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.

IP Infusion, ZebOS, VirNOS and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
