IP Infusion : to Showcase Multi-vendor Disaggregated Networking Solutions for BGP Peering, DCSG and OOPT at Industry Events

Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for
telecom and data communications services, will be demonstrating
multi-vendor disaggregated networking solutions using OcNOS™,
the industry’s first full-featured commercial network operating system
for network operators, carriers and enterprises, at NANOG 75, Mobile
World Congress, The Optical Networking and Communication Conference &
Exhibition and OCP Summit.
“Disaggregated networking with IP Infusion offers network operators the
true alternative for building networks by taking advantage of the
ability of using diverse equipment and software to manage their own
networks, instead of a vendor lock-in and proprietary solution models,”
said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion joins
industry leaders to showcase the latest direction for disaggregated
networking.”
IP Infusion will be showcasing OcNOS at:
-
NANOG 75 – (February 18-20, San Francisco): IP Infusion will
participate in a multi-vendors demonstration of BGP peering on the
Dell EMC Z9100 platform. The demonstration will include typical data
center Spine/leaf architecture showcasing the benefit of disaggregated
network and interoperability of various network operating system (NOS)
platform on Dell EMC hardware.
-
Mobile World Congress – (February 25-28), Barcelona): At the
Vodafone booth IP Infusion will participate in the multi-vendor
demonstrations of DCSG (Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway). Cassini – a
packet optical transponder system - will be integrated in an
end-to-end, multi-vendor demonstration in the Telecom Infra
Project’s demonstration area. The end-to-end demonstration will
include element from multiple TIP project groups: OOPT (Open Optical
Packet Transport) including the beforementioned DCSG and Cassini,
OpenRAN, vRAN fronthaul, and Edge Computing. Cassini is an initiative
developed by the OOPT Project Group of TIP to demonstrate
disaggregated network for long distance optical transport that
provides interconnectivity solutions for DCI (Data center
Interconnect) and Metro Networks.
-
The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition
(OFC) -- (March 5-7, San Diego): At OFC, IP Infusion will take
part in the demonstrations of OOPT (Open Optical Packet Transponder),
an initiative of TIP (telecom infrastructure), to showcase a
multi-vendor disaggregated optical transport network. The
demonstration will take place at the TIP and NTT booths.
-
OCP Summit -- (March 14-15, San Jose): IP Infusion will take
part in the demonstrations of this OOPT (Open Optical Packet
Transponder) initiative of TIP to showcase multivendor disaggregated
optical transport network. The demonstration will take place at the
Facebook booth.
OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured network OS for White Box and
features include advanced capabilities, such as extensive switching and
routing protocol support, MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), and SDN
(software defined networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or
distribute network support; scalable, modular high-performance network;
and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.
About IP Infusion
IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers
enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network
operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy
new features and services quickly. IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the industry’s
first enterprise and carrier-grade network operating system for Open
Compute hardware, allows for easier implementation of large-scale IT
networks, and offers customers white box solutions to deploy more
quickly. VirNOS, an NFV-based software platform, provides carriers and
enterprises with a cost-effective network OS approach to implement and
manage their networking services. With the OcNOS and VirNOS network
operating systems, both powered by ZebOS, IP Infusion offers network
operators, carriers, and enterprises with the physical and virtual
software solutions they need to achieve the disaggregated networking
model. Over 300 customers worldwide, including major networking
equipment manufacturers, use IP Infusion’s respected ZebOS platform to
build networks to address the evolving needs of cloud, carrier and
mobile networking. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif.,
and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS
CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.
