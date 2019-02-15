IP Infusion : to Showcase Multi-vendor Disaggregated Networking Solutions for BGP Peering, DCSG and OOPT at Industry Events

True Open Networking Alternative to OEMs to be demonstrated at NANOG 75, Mobile World Congress, OFC and OCP Summit

IP Infusion, a leading provider of intelligent network software for telecom and data communications services, will be demonstrating multi-vendor disaggregated networking solutions using OcNOS™, the industry’s first full-featured commercial network operating system for network operators, carriers and enterprises, at NANOG 75, Mobile World Congress, The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition and OCP Summit.

“Disaggregated networking with IP Infusion offers network operators the true alternative for building networks by taking advantage of the ability of using diverse equipment and software to manage their own networks, instead of a vendor lock-in and proprietary solution models,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion joins industry leaders to showcase the latest direction for disaggregated networking.”

IP Infusion will be showcasing OcNOS at:

Mobile World Congress – (February 25-28), Barcelona): At the Vodafone booth IP Infusion will participate in the multi-vendor demonstrations of DCSG (Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway). Cassini – a packet optical transponder system - will be integrated in an end-to-end, multi-vendor demonstration in the Telecom Infra Project's demonstration area. The end-to-end demonstration will include element from multiple TIP project groups: OOPT (Open Optical Packet Transport) including the beforementioned DCSG and Cassini, OpenRAN, vRAN fronthaul, and Edge Computing. Cassini is an initiative developed by the OOPT Project Group of TIP to demonstrate disaggregated network for long distance optical transport that provides interconnectivity solutions for DCI (Data center Interconnect) and Metro Networks.

The Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition (OFC) -- (March 5-7, San Diego): At OFC, IP Infusion will take part in the demonstrations of OOPT (Open Optical Packet Transponder), an initiative of TIP (telecom infrastructure), to showcase a multi-vendor disaggregated optical transport network. The demonstration will take place at the TIP and NTT booths.

OCP Summit -- (March 14-15, San Jose): IP Infusion will take part in the demonstrations of this OOPT (Open Optical Packet Transponder) initiative of TIP to showcase multivendor disaggregated optical transport network. The demonstration will take place at the Facebook booth.

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured network OS for White Box and features include advanced capabilities, such as extensive switching and routing protocol support, MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), and SDN (software defined networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distribute network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion, the leader in disaggregated networking solutions, delivers enterprise and carrier-grade software solutions allowing network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion’s OcNOS, the industry’s first enterprise and carrier-grade network operating system for Open Compute hardware, allows for easier implementation of large-scale IT networks, and offers customers white box solutions to deploy more quickly. VirNOS, an NFV-based software platform, provides carriers and enterprises with a cost-effective network OS approach to implement and manage their networking services. With the OcNOS and VirNOS network operating systems, both powered by ZebOS, IP Infusion offers network operators, carriers, and enterprises with the physical and virtual software solutions they need to achieve the disaggregated networking model. Over 300 customers worldwide, including major networking equipment manufacturers, use IP Infusion’s respected ZebOS platform to build networks to address the evolving needs of cloud, carrier and mobile networking. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.

IP Infusion, ZebOS, VirNOS and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is registered trademarks or trademarks of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

