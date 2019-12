In Sochi, Vladimir Putin held talks with President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic Vucic AleksandarPresident of the Republic of Serbia who is in Russia on a working visit. The presidents discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, regional and international agendas.

Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Lavrov SergeiForeign Minister of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister and Co-Chair of the Russian-Serbian Intergovernmental Committee on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation on the Russian side Yury Borisov Borisov YuryDeputy Prime Minister, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov Ushakov YuryAide to the President and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister.

The international consultations later continued with the participation of the two countries' delegations. Following the Russian-Serbian talks, Vladimir Putin and Aleksandar Vucic made press statements and answered media questions.