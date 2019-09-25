Log in
IP Technology Labs Receives 2019 Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution

09/25/2019

BALTIMORE, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Technology Labs®, the global leader of the most reliable secure remote access appliances with agentless software-defined network access control, today announced that it has received the 2019 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading publication covering IoT technologies.  The award honors organizations delivering exemplary solutions that secure IoT devices and networks.

“We are honored to be recognized by IoT Evolution World for our achievements in making IoT connectivity and security a reality,” said Scott Whittle, President of IP Technology Labs. “IpTL is not only committed to solving the connectivity challenges facing IoT deployments, but also to advancing the state-of-art in security with our patented access control innovations.”

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award exemplify innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate IP Technology Labs for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director IoT Evolution World.

“It is my pleasure to recognize IpTL’s Model 7111 Secure Network Gateway with SuperNAC, an innovative solution that earned IP Technology Labs the 2019 IoT Evolution Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to seeing more innovation from them in the future.”

The IpTL FastLane™ series of Secure Network Gateway appliances provide secure remote access and software-defined conditional access control in a single fully-managed appliance. Its exclusive SuperNAC™ Trust-and-Control™ features enable access and security for  IP cameras, access control readers, alarm panels, and other IoT based operational technology.  Contact info@IpTechnologyLabs.com for additional information.

About IP Technology Labs LLC. (http://IpTechLabs.com)
IP Technology Labs designs, builds, and markets the FastLane™ line of appliances. Delivering the most reliable remote access with agentless software-defined access control, IpTL’s appliances provide the most reliable, cost-effective way to use any Internet/IP access to connect your remote IoT/M2M devices and applications securely. 

About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on FacebookLinkedIn, and Twitter@tmcnet .

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
