IP Week @ SG 2019 : European Patent Office Looks to Deepen IP Cooperation with Singapore, Asia

European Patent Office Looks to Deepen IP Cooperation with Singapore, Asia

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 August 2019 - The European Patent Office (EPO) has seen a growing number of patent applications from Singapore and other parts of Asia, and is looking to bolster cooperation with the region.

Dr Christoph Ernst, Vice President of the EPO, Directorate General Legal and International Affairs, said: "Asia is a major centre of innovation worldwide and there is a rapidly growing number of patents from this region. It has become evident that the EOP has been receiving a rapidly growing number of patent applications from this (Asian) region."

Dr Ernst was speaking at IP Week @ SG 2019, a global forum organised by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), which hosted intellectual property (IP) thought leaders, legal experts and innovative companies. Themed "Idea to Assets: Driving Enterprise Growth with IP', IP Week @ SG attracted 4,000 participants from 40 countries.

Dr Ernst said the collaboration between IPOS and EPO has strengthened over the years. About 53% of the 170,000 patent applications received in recent years originated from outside the EU member state system - mainly from the United States, Japan, China and Korea. "Particularly noteworthy is that patent applications originating from Singapore increased by 20% last year to now 523 applications," he added.

He emphasised that the EPO is committed to strengthening its efforts in vital areas for the benefit of the global user community. It will continue to develop global standards, he said.

"We are looking very much to enhance and continue our cooperation with all states from all other parts of the world, and namely from Asia," he said.

In his address, he acknowledged the setting up of IPOS International, which was officially announced by Singapore's Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Chan Chun Sing, in his capacity as Guest of Honour.

IPOS International is a newly set up entity, built on deep expertise and extensive networks established over the years within the IPOS Group, that will support global and Singapore enterprises for business growth through the commercialisation of their intangible assets (IA) and intellectual property.

Global enterprises are encouraged to tap on IPOS International in the areas of managing their IA, patent search and analysis and building education and training programmes.

