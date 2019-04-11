Log in
IPAA Independent Petroleum Association of Americ : Supports President's Energy Infrastructure Executive Order

04/11/2019 | 04:18am EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) welcomes President Donald Trump's executive orders issued today supporting the development of energy infrastructure including pipelines. IPAA Executive Vice President Lee Fuller issued the following statement in support:

'IPAA consistently has supported development of much needed infrastructure to transport America's oil and natural gas resources to consumers. Therefore, it supports the efforts of President Trump in issuing his Executive Orders (EO) to encourage this development. In particular, IPAA supports the aspect of the EO that calls on EPA to update the interim 2010 guidance over permitting under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA). This guidance, overdue for updating, has allowed for implementation of the CWA in a manner inconsistent with the statute and to inhibit projects that are clearly in interstate commerce. IPAA is encouraged that, with the EO, the updated guidance will reinstate the cooperative federalism that allows for the distinct roles of federal and state governments in certifying federally-permitted or licensed activities. Sec. 401 governs vital stream crossing permits for interstate natural gas pipelines. IPAA believes that the updated guidance will prevent any future misuse by certain states in their reviews and unwarranted denials of Sec. 401 permits.'

###

About the Independent Petroleum Association of America
The Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) is a national upstream trade association representing thousands of independent oil and natural gas producers and service companies across the United States. Independent producers develop 90 percent of the nation's oil and natural gas wells. These companies account for 83 percent of America's oil production, 90 percent of its natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) production, and support over 4.5 million American jobs. Learn more about IPAA by visiting www.ipaa.org and following @IPAAaccess on Twitter.

Disclaimer

IPAA - Independent Petroleum Association of America published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 08:17:08 UTC
