Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IPART Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribuna : Media Release - IPART seeks comment on Ethanol Market Monitoring - 20 August 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 02:41am CEST

IPART seeks comment on ethanol market monitoring

The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) is seeking comments on its proposed approach to monitoring the wholesale and retail markets for ethanol used in fuel blends like E10.

Under the Biofuels Act 2007, a fuel retailer may be exempt from complying with the ethanol mandate if the price at which they purchased ethanol exceeds the wholesale price determined by IPART. IPART currently determines a wholesale price for ethanol based on an estimated import price.

IPART Chair Peter Boxall said IPART's methodology for setting the wholesale price was applied from 1 January 2017 following extensive consultation. It is intended to avoid distorting the wholesale ethanol market and support the development of further competition in ethanol production.

'This methodology encourages ethanol producers and fuel wholesalers to continue to negotiate wholesale ethanol prices below the price determined by IPART,' Dr Boxall said

The Biofuels Act also requires IPART to monitor the retail market for E10 and report on the effect of its determinations.

'Our proposed approach to monitoring will observe retail prices for E10 and consider any changes in the petrol and wholesale ethanol markets to ensure our pricing methodology remains appropriate,' he said.

A paper released by IPART today seeks feedback on a range of issues to be considered as part of the review and is seeking feedback until 10 September 2018.

IPART will release a draft report on its findings in October 2018 and will seek submissions before providing a final report to the Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation by December 2018.

A full copy of the Issues Paper is available at this link.

Disclaimer

IPART - Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal of New South Wales published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 00:40:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41aIPART INDEPENDENT PRICING AND REGULATORY TRIBUNA : Media Release - IPART seeks comment on Ethanol Market Monitoring - 20 August 2018
PU
02:32aOil dips on concerns of slowing economic growth
RE
02:31aPGA TOUR : 2017-18 Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle
PU
02:25aAsia shares inch up, cautious on Sino-U.S. trade talks
RE
01:17aGlobal luxury brands again chase China's young, rich and spendthrift
RE
01:15aBusiness leaders' confidence in UK economy at lowest so far this year - survey
RE
01:12aJapan firms welcome skilled foreign workers, frown at unskilled labourers - Reuters poll
RE
12:02aTurkish lira crisis poses additional risk to German economy - German finance ministry
RE
08/19Greece exits final bailout successfully - ESM
RE
08/19U.S. drops agriculture demand from NAFTA talks - Mexico farm lobby
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AGCO CORPORATION : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC : KEY ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Appointment of Rob Saltiel as New President and Chie..
3Homegrown gardeners and chefs take home the win in sacramento
4IPSOS : IPSOS : Turnbull supporters rally in face of Dutton leadership rumblings – politics live
5KIN GROUP PLC : KIN : Movers and Shakers

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.