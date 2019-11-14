Log in
IPC — Association Connecting Electronics Ind : November 14, 2019 - IPC Launches NAM Health Care to Address Member Health Coverage Needs

11/14/2019 | 11:40am EST

November 14, 2019 - IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries® today announced it will offer an association health plan to IPC/WHMA members, extending affordable health care to small and medium-sized manufacturing companies in approved states. In states where the association health plan is not available, IPC will connect manufacturers with available small-group options in their states.

The plan, called NAM Health Care (www.namhealthcare.com), was developed to meet the unique health care needs of manufacturers. It will offer a portfolio of health benefits options insured by UnitedHealthcare. In states where these plans are available, businesses with 2 to 99 employees will be able to choose from a variety of PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) and HAS (Health Savings Account) health plans.

Members will also have access to UnitedHealthcare's Choice Plus care provider network of more than 1.3 million physicians and care professionals, 6,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. Under NAM Health Care, eligible member companies also will have access to supplemental benefits including dental, vision and life. UnitedHealthcare will work with any licensed and appointed agents who want to sell NAM Health Care.

Mercer will provide IPC/WHMA employer groups that elect Mercer as their agent of record with consulting services regarding health benefit offerings and contribution strategies, marketing support to sign up and enroll their employees, plan administration and compliance consulting services.

The Mercer Affinity 365+SM platform will provide members technology for obtaining quotes for employee benefits, facilitating enrollment and providing ongoing benefit administration to help drive cost efficiencies and employee engagement. Member employer groups may continue to work with their current agents and consultants to obtain quotes through the NAM Health Care offering.

'IPC is committed to the success of our members and together, IPC, the National Association of Manufacturers and Mercer are offering an easy and convenient benefits and buying enrollment experience,' said David Bergman, IPC vice president of standards and training. 'With this health care program, IPC and WHMA members will have access to medical, dental, vision and life insurance built specifically for them and offered through an easy-to-navigate web-based platform.'

IPC is quoting these plans for eligible member groups for a December 1, 2019 enrollment date. To request a quote for these plans, where available, interested businesses may visit www.IPC.NAMHealthcare.com.

# # #

« Back to Current IPC News

Disclaimer

IPC — Association Connecting Electronics Industries published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 16:39:05 UTC
