IPLAYCO : to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st in New York City

03/20/2019 | 10:55am EDT

Iplayco to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on April 1st in New York City

Langley, BC / TheNewswire / March 20, 2019/ Iplayco Corporation Limited (TSX VENTURE: IPC) ("Iplayco" or the "Corporation"), a leading manufacturer of fun, safe play structures enjoyed by children of all ages, is pleased to announce that Max Liszkowski, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit at 3:00 PM Eastern Time on April 1st in New York City. The investor presentation will include an overview of the Corporation's operations, commentary on past results, key performance objectives, and anticipated growth. Mr. Liszkowski will also be available to meet with investors during the conference on April 1st and 2nd.

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on April 1st and 2nd. The upcoming conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

For more information about the conference, including registration, please visit: https://microcapconf.com/

About Iplayco Corporation Limited

Iplayco is a global leader in the design and supply of premium-quality, fun, safe and durable indoor playgrounds for children. In its 20-year history, Iplayco has supplied playgrounds to over 60 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.iplaycoltd.com.

Follow Iplayco Online

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/IPLAYCO

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/IPLAYCO

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/Iplayco

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4119194

RSS:

http://www.iplaycoltd.com/Rss.html

For more information, please contact:

Iplayco Corporation Limited

Max Liszkowski

Chief Financial Officer (604) 607-1111 ir@iplayco.com

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to sell the shares or a solicitation of a proxy.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

215-27353 58th Crescent, Langley, B.C. Canada V4W 3W7, Tel: 604.607.1111, Fax: 604.607.1107 www.iplaycoltd.com

Disclaimer

Iplayco Corporation Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 14:54:04 UTC
