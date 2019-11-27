Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IPO candidate Wintershall Dea raises 2019 production outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 08:43am EST

German oil and gas company Wintershall Dea, which could be one of Europe's largest listings next year, raised its full-year production target on Wednesday following a pickup in activity in the third quarter.

The company, created from the merger of the oil and gas divisions of German chemicals group BASF and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne, now expects to produce 640 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d).

It had previously expected to produce 635 mboe/d in 2019.

The company, which has said it wants to be ready for an initial public offering (IPO) by mid-2020, appointed Deutsche Bank this year as the global coordinator for the listing.

"Wintershall Dea made good progress during our first full quarter since the merger. Strong operational performance gave us confidence to revise our full-year production guidance to 640 mboe/d," Chief Executive Mario Mehren said.

Third-quarter production rose 6.1% to 613 mboe/d, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) fell more than a quarter to 708 million euros ($780 million).

The decline was due to the significantly weaker commodity price environment, with prices for Brent and European gas down 20% and 60% respectively from a year earlier, the company said.

Wintershall Dea, owned by BASF and LetterOne in a 67-33 split, also cut its forecast for capital spending capex in 2019 to about 1.6 billion euros (£1.37 billion) from up to 1.7 billion previously.

Equity capital markets bankers have said it may choose to wait until 2021 to launch its listing since volatile markets have prompted a slew of firms to pull plans for IPOs this year.

Bankers said the company also needs to take into account oil markets and geopolitical factors including the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - a project opposed by Washington - that Wintershall is backing financially when deciding the best timing for a listing.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Clarke)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -0.12% 69.08 Delayed Quote.14.55%
CLARKE INC. -0.88% 12.34 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.50% 6.705 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
GAZPROM PAO End-of-day quote.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.06% 63.36 Delayed Quote.17.69%
STREAM CO.,LTD. -1.19% 83 End-of-day quote.29.69%
WTI 0.26% 58.36 Delayed Quote.25.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aPLANTRONICS SHAREHOLDERS : January 13, 2020 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
BU
09:03aNASDAQ : Decision on BankNordik's MREL
PU
09:03aNASDAQ : EAC Invest win two tax cases in the national tax court (Landsskatteretten) - Company announcement No 21/2019
PU
09:03aGEKE S A : Announcement 9704/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
09:03aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : :changes of interest of a Director
PU
09:03aCHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL : Connected transactions - acquisition of waste heat power generation assets
PU
09:03aSURFACE PRO BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Top Surface Book, Laptop & Pro 7 Deals Researched by Consumer Walk
BU
09:03aGlobal Logistics Services Software Market 2020-2024 | Integration of Technologically Advanced Solutions to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
09:02aA Multinational Telco Redefines Customer Experience by Offering Better Services Using Quantzig's Telecom Analytics Solutions
BU
09:02aPPD Receives Patient First Award at Medidata NEXT
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2Oil steadies above $64 as trade hopes offset U.S. inventories
3CONTINENTAL AG : Volkswagen's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 2019 Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update
5BAT says U.S. vaping slowdown will curb growth of e-cig business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group