IPSEN: Description of the Regulatory Framework of the Share Repurchase Program Proposed by the Board of Directors to Be Approved at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting on 28 May 2019 (12th resolution)

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-209 et seq. of the
French Commercial Code, the European Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the General
Regulation of the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the
present document aims to describe the objectives and characteristics of
the repurchase by the Company of its own shares, that it could in theory
implement, and proposed to the authorization of the Combined
Shareholders’ Meeting today, 28 May 2019, in its 12th resolution.
The preliminary notice of meeting including the agenda and the draft
resolutions has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales
Obligatoires (BALO) on 17 April 2019 and the notice of meeting in
the BALO on 8 May 2019.
Date of the General Meeting called to authorize the repurchase of
IPSEN’s own shares
The authorization for the Company to repurchase its own shares is
proposed to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting today, 28 May 2019, in
its 12th resolution.
Number of shares held directly or indirectly by the Company as of 30
April 2019
As of 30 April 2019, the Company holds 629,383 of its own shares
representing 0.75% of the Company’s share capital.
Number of shares held identified by objective as of 30 April 2019
-
Stimulation of the share price through AMAFI liquidity agreement:
31,270
-
External growth transactions: 0
-
Hedging of stock purchase options and other employee share ownership
system: 598,113
-
Hedging of securities giving right to shares: 0
-
Cancellation: 0
Characteristics of the share repurchase program proposed to the
approval of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting
The objectives of the share repurchase program to be proposed at the
Shareholders’ Meeting today, 28 May 2019, are to:
-
Stimulate the secondary market or ensure the liquidity of IPSEN shares
through the activities of an investment services provider via a
liquidity agreement compliant with the practices allowed by
regulations, it being specified that in this framework, the number of
shares used to calculate the above-mentioned limit corresponds to the
number of shares purchased, decreased by the number of shares sold;
-
Retain the purchased shares and subsequently deliver them within the
context of an exchange or a payment related to possible external
growth transactions;
-
Ensure the hedging of stock option plans and/or free shares plans (or
similar plans) in favor of Group employees and/or corporate officers
as well as allocations of shares under a Company or Group savings plan
(or a similar plan), as part of the sharing of the Company’s profits
and/or all other forms of allocation of shares to Group employees
and/or corporate officers;
-
Ensure the coverage of negotiable securities giving rights to the
allocation of Company shares in accordance with the regulations in
force;
-
Possibly cancel acquired shares, subject to the authorization granted
or to be granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting.
Purchases, sales, transfers or exchanges may be carried out by all
means, including on the market or off- market or by multilateral
negotiations systems or through systematic internalizers, or
over-the-counter, including through the acquisition or sale of blocks of
securities, and at any times as the Board shall see fit. The Company
would reserve the right to use options or derivative instruments in
accordance with applicable regulations. The transactions could not be
carried out during a takeover bid period.
-
Maximum amount of share capital that could be acquired, maximum
number and characteristics of the corresponding shares, maximum
repurchase price:
The maximum percentage of shares that might be repurchased pursuant to
the terms of the resolution proposed to the Shareholders’ Meeting on 28
May 2019 is set, according to Article L. 225-209 of the French
Commercial Code, at a possible repurchase of 10% of the total number of
shares comprising the share capital (i.e., 8,380,876 shares as at
today), specifying that the said limit is considered as of the date of
the repurchases, adjusted, if applicable, to take into account the
potential share capital increases or reduction that may occur during the
period covered by the program. The number of shares taken into account
for the calculation of the said limit corresponds to the number of
shares repurchased, deducted by the number of shares sold during the
program in connection with the liquidity purpose.
Since the Company is not allowed to hold more than 10% of its share
capital, and considering the 629,383 shares already held as of 30 April
2019 (representing 0.75% of the share capital), the maximum theoretical
number of shares that may be repurchased would be 7,751,493,
representing 9.25% of the share capital, unless transfers or
cancellations of shares already held.
The maximum purchase price proposed to the Shareholders’ Meeting today,
30 May 2019, is set at €250 per share. Consequently, the theoretical
maximum amount likely to be devoted to these repurchase would be set by
the Shareholders’ Meeting at €2,095,219,000 based on a number of
83,808,761 shares.
In accordance with the resolution proposed to the Combined Shareholders’
Meeting to be held today, 28 May 2019, any repurchase of shares may be
implemented within a period of 18 months following the date of the
Shareholders’ Meeting, i.e. until 27 November 2020.
This authorization will cancel and supersede the previous authorization
granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting on 30 May 2018 in its fourteenth
ordinary resolution.
The present publication is available on the Company’s website (www.ipsen.com).
