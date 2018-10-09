IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares between 01/10/2018 and 05/10/2018

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 01/10/2018 FR0010259150 3,053 143,5600 All Mkt IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 02/10/2018 FR0010259150 5,113 143,3642 All Mkt IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 03/10/2018 FR0010259150 688 143,9347 All Mkt IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/10/2018 FR0010259150 22,283 142,3577 All Mkt IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/10/2018 FR0010259150 3,025 141,0597 All Mkt

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

