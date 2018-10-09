Log in
IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares between 01/10/2018 and 05/10/2018

10/09/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name   Issuer identification code  

Transaction
date

 

Identification code of the
financial instrument

 

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

 

Daily weighted average
price of shares
acquired

  Platform
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   01/10/2018   FR0010259150   3,053   143,5600   All Mkt
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   02/10/2018   FR0010259150   5,113   143,3642   All Mkt
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   03/10/2018   FR0010259150   688   143,9347   All Mkt
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   04/10/2018   FR0010259150   22,283   142,3577   All Mkt
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   05/10/2018   FR0010259150   3,025   141,0597   All Mkt

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/


© Business Wire 2018
