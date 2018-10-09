IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares between 01/10/2018 and 05/10/2018

Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
|
Issuer identification code
|
|
Transaction
date
|
|
Identification code of the
financial instrument
|
|
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
|
|
Daily weighted average
price of shares
acquired
|
|
Platform
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
01/10/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
3,053
|
|
143,5600
|
|
All Mkt
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
02/10/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
5,113
|
|
143,3642
|
|
All Mkt
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
03/10/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
688
|
|
143,9347
|
|
All Mkt
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
04/10/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
22,283
|
|
142,3577
|
|
All Mkt
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
05/10/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
3,025
|
|
141,0597
|
|
All Mkt
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives
are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
