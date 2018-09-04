IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares between 27/08/2018 and 31/08/2018

Log in
0
09/04/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Regulatory News:

IPSEN:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name   Issuer identification code  

Transaction
date

 

Identification code of the
financial instrument

 

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

 

Daily weighted average
price of shares
acquired

  Platform
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   27/08/2018   FR0010259150   0   -   -
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   28/08/2018   FR0010259150   0   -   -
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   29/08/2018   FR0010259150   0   -   -
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   30/08/2018   FR0010259150   0   -   -
IPSEN   549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11   31/08/2018   FR0010259150   0   -   -

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/


