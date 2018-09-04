IPSEN: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares between 27/08/2018 and 31/08/2018

Regulatory News:
IPSEN:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
|
Issuer identification code
|
|
Transaction
date
|
|
Identification code of the
financial instrument
|
|
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
|
|
Daily weighted average
price of shares
acquired
|
|
Platform
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
27/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
28/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
29/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
30/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
IPSEN
|
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
|
31/08/2018
|
|
FR0010259150
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives
are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
