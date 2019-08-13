IPSEN: Disclosure of transactions in own shares between 05/08/2019 and 12/08/2019

Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
date
|
Identification code of the
financial instrument
|
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average
price of shares
acquired
|
Platform
|
Ipsen
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
2019-08-05
|
FR0010259150
|
3750
|
99,568667
|
XPAR
|
Ipsen
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
2019-08-06
|
FR0010259150
|
3750
|
97,827067
|
XPAR
|
Ipsen
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
2019-08-07
|
FR0010259150
|
3750
|
93,983960
|
XPAR
|
Ipsen
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
2019-08-08
|
FR0010259150
|
3750
|
96,426253
|
XPAR
|
Ipsen
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
2019-08-09
|
FR0010259150
|
3750
|
95,951653
|
XPAR
|Ipsen
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
2019-08-12
|
FR0010259150
|
3750
|
97,100413
|
XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address:
http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
