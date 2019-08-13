IPSEN: Disclosure of transactions in own shares between 05/08/2019 and 12/08/2019

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares

acquired Platform Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-08-05 FR0010259150 3750 99,568667 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-08-06 FR0010259150 3750 97,827067 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-08-07 FR0010259150 3750 93,983960 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-08-08 FR0010259150 3750 96,426253 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-08-09 FR0010259150 3750 95,951653 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-08-12 FR0010259150 3750 97,100413 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address:

http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

