IPSEN: Disclosure of transactions in own shares between 05/08/2019 and 12/08/2019

08/13/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction
date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted average

price of shares
acquired

Platform

Ipsen

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

2019-08-05

FR0010259150

3750

99,568667

XPAR

Ipsen

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

2019-08-06

FR0010259150

3750

97,827067

XPAR

Ipsen

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

2019-08-07

FR0010259150

3750

93,983960

XPAR

Ipsen

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

2019-08-08

FR0010259150

3750

96,426253

XPAR

Ipsen

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

2019-08-09

FR0010259150

3750

95,951653

XPAR

Ipsen

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

2019-08-12

FR0010259150

3750

97,100413

XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address:
http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/


© Business Wire 2019
