IPValue Management Affiliate Acquires Additional Portfolio from Seiko Epson

IPValue Management, Inc. (“IPValue”) today announced that its affiliate 138 East LCD Advancements Ltd. (“138 East”) has acquired over 300 patents from Seiko Epson Corporation (“Epson”) directed to image processing and other technologies. Epson is a global technology leader with a long history of innovation in the field of imaging related equipment such as printers, scanners, projectors and computers. This acquisition increases 138 East’s portfolio to over 2,500 worldwide patents – all acquired from Epson in multiple transactions since April 2018.

Another IPValue affiliate holding Epson-originating patents is Advanced Interconnect Systems, Ltd. (“AIS”). Over multiple transactions, AIS acquired over 400 patents addressing fundamental semiconductor manufacturing technologies, such as Through Silicon Vias. Earlier in 2019, AIS granted licenses to SK hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

“We are pleased to acquire these image processing patents to add on to the LCD and mobile device related patents currently in 138 East. To date, IPValue affiliates have acquired nine tranches of patents from Epson – totaling more than 3000 patents and applications – which is indicative of a strong and healthy relationship with Epson. 138 East will build upon the success IPValue has already achieved with Epson originating patents through AIS,” said Garrett Dempsey, Director of 138 East and AIS.

About IPValue Management

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to generate revenues from their IP portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated over $2B in cash from patent licenses, resulting in $1B to its partners. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 7,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.

