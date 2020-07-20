Log in
News : Companies

IPValue Management Affiliate Licenses RPX Clients

07/20/2020 | 08:02am EDT

IPValue Management, Inc. (“IPValue”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Pannova Semic, LLC (“Pannova”) has completed an agreement with RPX Corporation (“RPX”) for a worldwide, nonexclusive license to Pannova’s patent portfolio for a number of RPX clients. Originating from the extensive R&D investments of Panasonic Corporation / Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Pannova’s holdings consist of nearly 500 semiconductor processing-related patents with coverage in the US, Asia, and Europe.

“We are pleased to have had productive negotiations with RPX, leading to a suitable and amicable resolution for a number of their clients,” said Warren Waskiewicz, General Manager of Pannova. Terms of the agreement are confidential.

About IPValue Management, Inc.

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to generate revenues from their IP portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated over $2B in cash from patent licenses, resulting in $1B to its partners. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 7,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.


© Business Wire 2020
