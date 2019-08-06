IPValue Management Affiliate Licenses SK hynix to Patent Portfolio Acquired From Seiko Epson

IPValue Management, Inc. (“IPValue”) today announced that Longitude Licensing Ltd. (“LLL”) has granted SK hynix Inc. (“SK hynix”) a worldwide, non-exclusive patent license for the patent portfolio of Advanced Interconnect Systems, LLC (“AIS”). AIS and LLL are affiliates of IPValue. SK hynix is a top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips, Flash memory chips and CMOS Image Sensors for a wide range of distinguished customers globally.

The AIS portfolio comprises more than 400 patents worldwide. The patents originated from Seiko Epson and cover fundamental semiconductor manufacturing technologies, such as Through-Silicon Vias and digital imaging technology. The patented inventions are relevant to a wide range of semiconductor devices, including High Bandwidth Memory modules, CMOS image sensors, stacked memories such as for server applications, and Wafer Level Chip Scale Packages.

“We are pleased to have licensed the AIS patent portfolio to SK hynix on mutually agreeable terms. This agreement reinforces our belief that a constructive and open dialog with potential licensees can result in an amicable deal,” said Garrett Dempsey, Director of LLL. SK hynix follows Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. as the second major semiconductor vendor to agree to a license since AIS began commercialization activities in 2018.

About IPValue Management

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to generate revenues from their IP portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated over $2B in cash from patent licenses, resulting in $1B to its partners. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 7,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.

