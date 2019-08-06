Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IPValue Management Affiliate Licenses SK hynix to Patent Portfolio Acquired From Seiko Epson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

IPValue Management, Inc. (“IPValue”) today announced that Longitude Licensing Ltd. (“LLL”) has granted SK hynix Inc. (“SK hynix”) a worldwide, non-exclusive patent license for the patent portfolio of Advanced Interconnect Systems, LLC (“AIS”). AIS and LLL are affiliates of IPValue. SK hynix is a top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips, Flash memory chips and CMOS Image Sensors for a wide range of distinguished customers globally.

The AIS portfolio comprises more than 400 patents worldwide. The patents originated from Seiko Epson and cover fundamental semiconductor manufacturing technologies, such as Through-Silicon Vias and digital imaging technology. The patented inventions are relevant to a wide range of semiconductor devices, including High Bandwidth Memory modules, CMOS image sensors, stacked memories such as for server applications, and Wafer Level Chip Scale Packages.

“We are pleased to have licensed the AIS patent portfolio to SK hynix on mutually agreeable terms. This agreement reinforces our belief that a constructive and open dialog with potential licensees can result in an amicable deal,” said Garrett Dempsey, Director of LLL. SK hynix follows Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. as the second major semiconductor vendor to agree to a license since AIS began commercialization activities in 2018.

About IPValue Management

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to generate revenues from their IP portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated over $2B in cash from patent licenses, resulting in $1B to its partners. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 7,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:52pAKCEA THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50pQUANTUM CORP. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:50pPlaya Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
06:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Grubhub, Inc. (GRUB) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
06:48pDHT HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:47pU.S. FDA says some data testing Novartis' $2 million gene therapy was manipulated
RE
06:47pZAGG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:47pProsource wholesale announces expansion with grand opening of shreveport, la location
GL
06:46pWEIGHT WATCHERS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:46pK12 : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
2PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. : U.S. FDA says some data testing Novartis' $2 million gene therapy was manipulated
3RUBICON MINERALS CORP. : RUBICON MINERALS : Announces the Filing of its Second Quarter 2019 Results
4PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV : Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
5GRUBHUB INC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Grubhub, In..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group