Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IPValue Management Subsidiary Monterey Research Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Qualcomm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

IPValue Management Inc. (“IPValue”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Monterey Research LLC (“Monterey”) has filed a patent infringement action against Qualcomm Incorporated (“Qualcomm”) and related entities in Delaware District Court. The action involves eight Monterey patents covering a variety of innovative technologies, including circuit design and semiconductor manufacturing. Monterey owns a portfolio of over 2,000 patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe. Monterey acquired its portfolio from Cypress Semiconductor Corporation in a series of transactions beginning in 2016. “The patented inventions included in the Monterey portfolio are the result of decades of research by innovators from Cypress, Spansion, AMD, and Fujitsu,” said Keith Wilson, Executive Vice President of IPValue and General Manager of Monterey, “and several of the world’s largest semiconductor companies have taken licenses from Monterey. Other licensing discussions are in progress. However, some companies are knowingly infringing Monterey patents without a license and are not having constructive conversations with us regarding Monterey. These companies are forcing us to ask the courts for help.”

“IPValue brings renowned portfolios to market, using rigorous and detailed technical presentations and business negotiations to conclude fair-value patent licensing deals. We follow a ’litigate last’ approach,” said Boaz Brickman, Senior Vice President, Legal at IPValue. “IPValue engaged Qualcomm nearly two years ago and shared extensive information about how Qualcomm’s products use representative portions of Monterey’s vast patent portfolio. Qualcomm never substantively responded to IPValue’s presentations or engaged in the type of negotiations that we would expect from a company with Qualcomm’s experience in negotiating license agreements for their own technology.”

“The world’s leading chip suppliers are taking licenses from Monterey. Prominent companies continue to innovate and supply products under license to Monterey’s patents. While patent enforcement in the U.S. courts is expensive, no entity should take a free-ride off the huge research and development costs that went into the innovations represented by Monterey’s patent portfolio. Our licensees, and the public in general, are not well-served if we allow companies like Qualcomm to sell infringing products without a license while others pay their fair share,” said Mr. Brickman.

About IPValue Management

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to generate revenues from their IP portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated over $2B in cash from patent licenses, resulting in $1B to its partners. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 7,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aMAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST : Completion of the Acquisition of Three Turnkey Data Centres and Use of Proceeds from the Private Placement
PU
12:01aIIT Delhi Selects Cohesity Founder and CEO Mohit Aron for the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award
BU
11/02Guiyang Cultural Tourism Presentation Bloomed at the 2019 World Tourism Exchange China (WTE China)
BU
11/01ENERGY FUELS : Announces Q3-2019 Results
AQ
11/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras discloses E&P teaser in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin
PU
11/01PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras completes sale of Belem Bioenergia Brasil
PU
11/01Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources
RE
11/01Phase one trade deal with China is in good shape - U.S. Commerce Secretary
RE
11/01U.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
RE
11/01President Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources
2U.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
3Phase one trade deal with China is in good shape - U.S. Commerce Secretary
4President Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
5TWITTER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group