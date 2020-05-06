Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IQHQ Completes Strategic Acquisition of Premier Life Science Development Site in South San Francisco

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

The purchase of the South City Station site supports IQHQ’s strategy of developing and operating state-of-the-art life science properties in the world’s top innovation hubs

IQHQ, Inc., a premier life sciences real estate development company, today announced that in an off-market transaction, it has completed the acquisition of a key development site at 580 Dubuque Avenue – currently known as South City Station. Located in the heart of South San Francisco, one of the West Coast’s fastest growing markets for life sciences, the South City Station site is situated on nearly two acres and is pursuing entitlements for a 213,000 square foot development. The purchase price was not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to acquire the South City Station development site, which not only represents a significant project for the South San Francisco market, but a prized addition to our growing real estate portfolio,” said Tracy A. Murphy, President of IQHQ. “Once complete, South City Station will immediately meet the growing demand for premier life science real estate and R&D space in the thriving South San Francisco market. It will be developed to attract top talent.”

In a prime location with access to public transportation, the South City Station site is immediately adjacent to the new South San Francisco Caltrain Station, which is expected to open in Spring of 2021 and will connect from San Jose into Downtown San Francisco.

“The IQHQ leadership team has an excellent track record of making dynamic and large-scale life science projects a reality, and we’re pleased to partner with them on the South City Station project,” said Mike Futrell, City Manager of South San Francisco. “Despite the impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the life sciences sector and real estate market continues to be a bright spot, and one the City of South San Francisco is committed to supporting.”

The South City Station acquisition follows IQHQ’s successful completion of a $770 million capital raise that has supported the REIT’s strategy to invest in cutting-edge life sciences projects in top innovation hubs.

About IQHQ

IQHQ, formerly Creative Science Properties, empowers the life science community to thrive and succeed by creating and developing environments that inspire progress and give innovation a home to grow. IQHQ’s focus is to acquire, develop and operate life science properties in the innovation hubs of San Francisco, San Diego and Boston in the United States, and the Golden Triangle in the United Kingdom. IQHQ has offices in San Diego and Boston. To learn more, visit www.iqhqreit.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pHALL INVESTOR ALERT : Portnoy Law Announces Filing of Class Action on behalf of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Investors, and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm to Recover Losses
GL
03:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Emission Control Catalysts Market 2020-2024 | Growth in Automotive Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:31pTravel Management Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts over USD 600 billion Spend Growth
BU
03:31pLIFEYIELD : 's Advantage Suite® Upgrades Spotlight Social Security Planning and Control in a Storm-Tossed Market
BU
03:30pATTENTION DELTA AIRLINES EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained in Delta Stock Held With Full-Service Brokerage Firms During Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
03:29pNANO MAGIC INC : . Responds to Securities Trading Suspension
AQ
03:29pELRON ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES : Announces that BrainsGate Received CE Approval
PU
03:29pATTENTION UNITED AIRLINES EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained in United Airlines Stock held with Full-Service Brokerage Firms During Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
03:28pMICROSOFT : unveils new PC models, eyes sales under social-distancing
AQ
03:27pATTENTION AMERICAN AIRLINES EMPLOYEES/INVESTORS : KlaymanToskes Commences Investigation into Damages Sustained in American Airlines Stock held with Full-Service Brokerage Firms During Coronavirus Pandemic
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - repor..
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group